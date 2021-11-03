CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky police search for missing Olive Hill man

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding a man missing from Olive Hill.

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark, of Olive Hill, was reported missing on November 3 and was last seen in mid-September of 2021.

Anyone with information as to Mr. Roark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.

LONDON, KY
