Atlanta Braves’ World Series Victory Up From Dodgers’ 2020 Clincher; ‘The Voice’ Sinks To Season’s Lowest Tuesday

Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday marked a win for both the Atlanta Braves and Fox . The Braves clinched their first World Series championship since 1995 , and third overall, with a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

The 2021 World Series ender not only placed Fox’s back at the top of primetime but also scored a 2.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 11.81 million viewers in early Nielsen numbers. Those totals surpass the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series win (2.7, 10.3M) which also took six games. Last night’s game also got a bump compared with this year’s World Series opener .

Just for a pre-pandemic comparison, the 2019 World Series snagged 21.9 million viewers and a 5.6 demo rating in early numbers. Across all of Fox’s platforms, that Washington Nationals’ Game 7 victory over the Astros scored 24 million viewers.

Last night’s numbers are set to rise pending adjustment, as is the case with most major live events.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, CBS’ FBI tied with The Bachelorette to top the evening’s demo in non-sports programming. FBI (0.6, 6.69M) rose for the first time in two weeks. In the same hour, The Voice saw its lowest Tuesday viewership and demo rating since its season premiere.

DC’s Stargirl (0.1, 0.59M) wrapped its second season steady in demo rating from its premiere in August (0.1, 0.75M) but dropped in viewers. Supergirl (0.1, 0.39M) is heading into its series finale next week quietly, but stable.

Supergirl was up against FBI: International (0.5, 5.33M) and La Brea (0.4, 3.97M), which respectively rose and fell from last week’s episodes.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS owned yet another hour with one of its FBI series as Most Wanted earned a 0.4 demo rating and 4.86 million viewers. Both New Amsterdam (0.3, 2.82M) and Queens (0.3, 1.17M) dropped.