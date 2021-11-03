CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football: District title and playoff seeding scenarios

By Jaydon Hart
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG2lI_0clSEWHk00

District 2-6A
1. x-Midland Legacy 5-0
2. x-Abilene High 4-1
3. x-Odessa Permian 4-1
4. x-SA Central 2-3
5. Midland High 1-4
6. Frenship 1-4
7. Odessa High 1-5

-Midland Legacy is the No. 1 seed in 2-6A Division I and outright district champs with a win over Odessa Permian. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed and co-champs with Permian, if they lose. Legacy is the No. 2 seed and tri-champs with Permian and Abilene High, if the Rebels lose and the Eagles win.

-Odessa Permian is the No. 1 seed in 2-6A Division I and co-champs with Legacy with a win over and an Abilene loss. The Panthers are the No. 1 seed and tri-champs with Legacy and Abilene, if they win and the Eagles win. Permian is the No. 2 seed if it loses.

-Abilene High has clinched the No. 1 seed in 2-6A Division II. The Eagles can be tri-champs with Legacy and Permian if they beat Central and the Panthers beat the Rebels.

-Central is the No. 2 seed in 2-6A Division II.

District 2-4A Div. I
1. Fort Stockton 2-0
2. Big Spring 1-1
3. Andrews 1-1
4. Lake View 0-2

-Fort Stockton is the No. 1 seed in 2-4A Division I and outright district champs with a win over Andrews. There would be a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed between Fort Stockton, Big Spring, and Andrews if the Mustangs beat the Panthers and the Steers beat Lake View. The three would be tri-champs and seeding would be determined by points for and against one another.

-Big Spring is the No. 2 seed from 2-4A Division I with a win over Lake View and a Fort Stockton win. There would be a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed between Big Spring, Andrews, and Lake View if the Chiefs beat the Steers and Fort Stockton beats the Mustangs. Seeding would be determined by points for and against one another.

-Andrews is the No. 3 seed in 2-4A Division I with a loss.

-Lake View is the No. 4 seed in 2-4A Division I with a loss.

District 3-3A Div. I
1. y-Jim Ned 4-0
2. x-Wall 3-1
3. x-Breckenridge 2-2
4. x-Early 2-2
5. Clyde 1-3
6. TLCA 0-4

-Jim Ned has clinched the No. 1 seed from 3-3A Division I and can be outright district champs with a win over Clyde.

-Wall is the No. 2 seed from 3-3A Division I with a win over Early. The Hawks can be co-champs with Jim Ned with a win and an Indians loss. There is a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed between Wall, Breckenridge, and Early if the Longhorns beat the Hawks and the Buckaroos beat TLCA. Seeding would then be determined by points for and against one another. The Hawks are the No. 3 seed with a loss to Early and a Breckenridge loss to TLCA.

– Early is the No. 2 seed from 3-3A Division I with a win over Wall and a Breckenridge loss to TLCA. The Longhorns are the No. 4 seed from 3-3A Division I with a loss and a Breckenridge win.

-Breckenridge is the No. 3 seed with a win over TLCA.

District 2-3A Div. II
1. x-Sonora 3-1
2. x-Brady 3-1
3. x-Grape Creek 3-1
4. x-Ballinger 2-2
5. Bangs 1-3
6. Ingram Moore 0-4

-Sonora can clinch the No. 1 seed from 2-3A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Ballinger, a Brady loss to Bangs, and a Grape Creek loss to Ingram Moore. The Broncos are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Brady if they win, Brady wins, and Grape Creek loses. Sonora is tri-champs with Brady and Grape Creek, along with the No. 1 seed if they beat Ballinger, Grape Creek wins, and Brady wins. Sonora holds the advantage in head-to-head points between the three teams. The Broncos are the No. 2 seed with a win over Ballinger, a Grape Creek win, and a Brady loss. Sonora is the No. 4 seed with a loss, a Grape Creek win, and a Brady win.

-Brady can clinch the No. 1 seed from 2-3A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Bangs, a Sonora loss to Ballinger, and a Grape Creek loss to Ingram Moore. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Grape Creek, if they win, the Eagles win, and Sonora loses. Brady is the No. 2 seed and tri-champs with Sonora and Grape Creek, if they win, Sonora wins, and Grape Creek wins. Brady is second in head-to-head points between the three teams. The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed with a loss, a Sonora win, and a Grape Creek win.

-Grape Creek can clinch the No. 1 seed from 2-3A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Ingram Moore, a Sonora loss to Ballinger, and a Brady loss to Bangs. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Sonora, if they win, Sonora wins, and Brady loses. Grape Creek is the No. 2 seed with a win, a Brady win, and a Sonora loss. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed and tri-champs with Sonora and Brady, if they win, the Broncos win, and the Bulldogs win. Grape Creek is third in head-to-head points with the three teams. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed with a loss, a Sonora win, and a Brady win.

-Ballinger is the No. 3 seed from 2-3A Division II and quad-champs with Sonora, Brady, and Grape Creek, if they beat the Broncos, the Bulldogs lose, and the Eagles lose. The Bearcats would own the tiebreaker over Sonora. Ballinger is the No. 3 seed with a win, a Brady win, and a Grape Creek win. The Bearcats are the No. 4 seed if they lose.

District 14-2A Division I
1. x-Mason 4-0
2. x-Johnson City 3-1
3. x-Ozona 3-1
4. x-Harper 2-2
5. Brackettville
6. Center Point

-Mason can clinch the No. 1 seed in 14-2A Division I and can win an outright district title with a win over Ozona. There would be a three-way tie for first between Mason, Johnson City, and Ozona if the Punchers lose and the Eagles win. Seeding would then be determined by points against one another. Mason is the No. 2 seed with a loss and a Johnson City loss.

-Johnson City is the No. 2 seed with a win over Harper. There would be a three-tie for second between the Eagles, Ozona, and Harper, if Johnson City loses to the Longhorns and the Lions lose.

-Ozona can clinch the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Mason if it wins and Johnson City loses. The Lions are the No. 3 seed if they lose and Johnson City wins.

-Harper is the No. 4 seed if it loses.

District 14-2A Division II
1. y-Christoval 4-0
2. x-Eldorado 3-1
3. Rocksprings 2-2
4. Miles 2-2
5. Menard 1-3
6. Junction 0-4

-Christoval has clinched the No. 1 seed in 14-2A Division II and can be outright district champs with a win over Miles. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Eldorado, if Christoval loses and the Eagles beat Junction.

-Eldorado has clinched the No. 2 seed. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed and co-champs with Christoval, Eldorado wins and the Cougars lose.

-Rocksprings can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Menard. There would be a three-way tie for third between the Angoras, Miles, and Menard, if Rockspring loses to the Yellowjackets and Christoval beats the Bulldogs. Seeding would then be determined by points against one another.

-Miles is the No. 4 seed with a win and a Menard loss.

District 8-1A Division I
1. y-Westbrook 3-0
2. x-Sterling City 2-1
3. Highland 2-2
4. Bronte 1-2
5. Robert Lee 0-3

-Westbrook has clinched the No. 1 seed in 8-1A Division I and can be outright district champs with a win over Bronte. The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with Sterling City, if they lose and the Eagles win.

-Sterling City has clinched the No. 2 seed and can be co-champs with a win and a Westbrook loss.

District 14-1A Division I
1. y-Water Valley 3-0
2. Irion County 2-1
3. Eden 2-1
4. Veribest 1-3
5. Paint Rock 0-3

-Water Valley has clinched the No. 1 seed in 14-1A Division I and can be outright district champs with a win over Paint Rock. The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed and co-champs with either Irion County or Eden, if they lose.

-Irion County is the No. 2 seed and co-champs with a win and a Water Valley loss. The Hornets are the No. 2 seed with a win and a Water Valley win.

-Eden is the No. 2 seed and co-champs with a win and a Water Valley loss. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed with a win and a Water Valley win.

District 6-1A Division II
1. x-Blackwell 3-0
2. x-Loraine 3-0
3. Abilene TLCA 1-2
4. Trent 1-3
5. Olfen 0-3

-Blackwell is the No. 1 seed in 6-1A Division II and an outright district title with a win over Loraine. The Hornets are the No. 2 seed with a loss.

-Loraine is the No. 1 seed in 6-1A Div. II and an outright district title with a win. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed with a loss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Memorial shares district title, drops to No. 2 seed

After the game, Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann compared Friday night’s gridiron showdown to an old-school 15-round boxing match, and it was his Mustangs who landed the knockout blow against their weathered opponent. Friendswood nearly perfectly executed a game plan of limiting the offensive opportunities for an explosive Port...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Reading Eagle

League titles are on the line during Week 10 of high school football season

Even when Wilson was struggling through the worst stretch of football during his 16 years as head coach, Doug Dahms was confident the Bulldogs could turn things around. More importantly, so were his players. So even after losing three of four games and making the first non-winning season at Wilson since 1965 look like a possibility, the Bulldogs still had their eyes on winning a championship.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Tri#Seeding#Weather#American Football#Midland Legacy#Permian#Rebels#Abilene High#Eagles#Panthers#Central#Mustangs
Times and Democrat

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County can clinch region title

Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer prides himself on a tough out-of-region schedule. With games against Whale Branch, Barnwell and Clinton, Farmer has challenged his team with some of the strongest competition from three different classifications. The Saints struggled early in the year, opening the season 1-4, including a...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Tacoma News Tribune

High school girls soccer district tournament playoff first-round matchups

For the first time since March 2020, high school playoffs are happening in Washington. Here are the first-round matchups for the West Central III/Southwest bidistrict high school girls soccer tournaments. CLASS 4A. Graham-Kapowsin at Kentwood, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. Kennedy Catholic at Sumner, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. Skyview at Rogers,...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
scorebooklive.com

Texas high school football photos: Dominant defense propels Jersey Village past Stratford for District 17-6A title

HOUSTON, Texas — A dominant defensive performance that included five takeaways propelled Jersey Village to a nail-biting 28-21 road victory over the Houston Stratford Spartans that helped the Falcons remain undefeated and clinch the District 17-6A championship, the program’s first district title since 2018, on Saturday afternoon at Tully Stadium.
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Coronado football upsets Amarillo Tascosa for No. 1 seed, share of district title

The Coronado football team forced six turnovers and rode the running of Antonio Malone to upset fourth-ranked Amarillo Tascosa 48-29 on Thursday at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park. The result gave the Mustangs (6-4 overall, 5-1 district) a share of the district championship with the Rebels and Amarillo High. Coronado...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Evening News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs win 1st sectional title in 19 years

NEW ALBANY — New Albany scored 14 points in the final three minutes and rallied past Seymour 34-27 in dramatic fashion Friday night to claim its first sectional title in 19 years. Derell Simmons' 5-yard touchdown pass to Kyondre Winford with 4 seconds left capped the Bulldogs' comeback in the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Herald-Press

High school volleyball: Oakwood clinches bi-district title over Calvert

LEON – The Oakwood Lady Panthers defeated the Calvert Lady Trojans in four sets Monday night to advance to the area round of the playoffs. The Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-18 and 27-25 before falling in the third set 25-19. The Lady Panthers finished off Calvert in the fourth, 25-22, to clinch their bi-district championship.
The Oregonian

Oregon high school boys soccer playoff scores, schedules: No. 1 seed Summit beats Franklin to avenge 2019 title-game defeat

The No. 1 Summit Storm avenged an old championship game defeat and maintained order in the second round of the OSAA Class 6A boys soccer playoffs Tuesday night. Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year Nani Deperro and senior senior Alex Grignon scored first-half goals and the Storm added three more in the second half to breeze past Franklin 5-0 at Summit High School. The win helped the Storm avenge a loss to Franklin in the 2019 title game and moved them to the quarterfinals, where they will host No. 8 seed Lakeridge on Saturday night.
OREGON STATE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Pleasant Valley top seed, Chico High second in Division II football playoffs

Both Pleasant Valley and Chico High secured the top two seeds in the Northern Section Division-II football playoffs when the official seedings were released Saturday morning. Pleasant Valley and Chico High both received first round byes as the top two seeds. Eastern Athletic League champion Pleasant Valley (7-3) will play...
HIGH SCHOOL
kingstonthisweek.com

Greenall Griffins, Miller Marauders win high school football titles

The Balgonie Greenall Griffins and Miller Marauders were crowned Regina Intercollegiate Football League champions on Friday at Mosaic Stadium. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Balgonie, which is unbeaten this season, registered a 25-22 overtime victory over the Sheldon-Williams Spartans in the Stewart...
HIGH SCHOOL
coladaily.com

High school football roundup: Midlands teams open state title defenses

Dutch Fork began its "Shoot for 6(0)" in typical dominating fashion Friday at home. Davin Patterson threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns, wide receiver Antonio Williams had five receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown and Jarvis Green rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Silver Foxes (9-0).
LEXINGTON, SC
Atlantic City Press

Six Press-area teams remain in contention for high school football titles

The schedule is set for the second weekend of the high school football playoffs. Six local teams — Millville, Ocean City, Cedar Creek, St. Augustine Prep, Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy — remain in contention for titles. What follows is this weekend’s Press-area playoff schedule (seeds in parentheses):. State...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
KLST/KSAN

Lake View hopes to carry momentum into playoffs

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Chiefs are coming off a big win over Big Spring to close out the regular season. The Chiefs (3-7 overall, 1-2 in District 2-4A Division I) are looking to carry over that momentum into their bi-district matchup against Clint. The third straight year the two have met in the first […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
835
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy