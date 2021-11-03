CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WATCH: ‘Crazy intense’ car explosion shakes restaurant, sends 2 to hospital

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rasheeda Kabba
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wx9fU_0clSCjb300

LEXINGTON, N.C. ( WGHP ) – Two people were sent to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns after a car went up in flames and exploded in North Carolina.

The explosion occurred outside of Speedy’s Barbecue in Lexington on Monday evening, where witnesses say it shook the whole building.

“I’ve never been hit with anything that hard before,” said Joel “Jay” Johnson, the manager at Speedy’s. “I almost relate it to falling off a third or fourth story [of a] building and landing on my chest.”

Doorbell camera catches meteor streaking across the sky over Colorado

Several bystanders began filming after the car first caught fire. In one of the videos obtained by WGHP, Johnson can be seen in the left corner dressed in red. At the time, he was on the phone with 911.

“[The 911 operator] said that they had just got a call about a fire. And as soon as he said that, just this crazy-intense explosion happened, and we all basically turned and ran,” Johnson explained.

“We ended up losing … power to most of our building,” Johnson added. “The store next door lost every bit of their power. Melted the power lines above it. They had to replace it.”

“The whole restaurant shook from it,” said Lucas Bivens, another employee of Speedy’s.

The owner of the vehicle, who wants to remain anonymous, told WGHP he had a propane tank in the bed of his truck, and had pulled over once he noticed the cap had come off. The tank was also leaking, he said.

Moments after he and his passenger exited the vehicle, the truck went up in flames and later exploded.

The driver and his passenger were transported to the hospital with second-and third-degree burns to the face, neck and arms. Their family members are just thankful they’re still alive.

“I’m glad he’s OK,” the driver’s son told WGHP. “I just had talked to him, and had just seen him. I passed him on my way to work. It was really eye-opening to me to be appreciative of that because that easily could’ve easily been the last time I got to speak to him.”

Both victims have been released from the hospital.

App lets you buy leftover restaurant food. Is it worth it?

The Lexington fire chief said the fire took 15 minutes to put out. In addition to the damage to nearby buildings, the explosion also damaged three vehicles in the lot.

Fire officials said no foul play is expected. An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Lexington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, NC
Lexington, NC
Accidents
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Minor injuries after child hit by car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Officials reported minor injuries Tuesday morning after a child was hit by a car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School. Lubbock Police were on scene just before 8:00 a.m. near 102nd Street and Fulton Avenue. Shortly after this article was published, LCISD spokesperson Sadie Alderson released this statement to EverythingLubbock.com: At approximately 7:50 a.m. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police find Texas teen abducted by her mother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit rescued a girl kidnapped by her biological mother from Texas last week. Stevie Johnson, 14, from Glenn Heights, Texas was forcibly taken from a bus stop in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, November 1. Police said Johnson was abducted by 33-year-old […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man arrested for multiple charges in Plainview, including stealing vehicle out of Lubbock, police report says

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was arrested for not only being intoxicated inside a Plainview business, but also for driving a stolen vehicle out of Lubbock, a police report said. At approximately 9:23 a.m., Sunday, the Plainview Police Department responded to a call of a man intoxicated inside El Comal, 1006 West 24th Street, the report […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Power Lines#Accident#Wghp#Speedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Porch pirates targeting homes more as holidays approach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Porch pirates come out to steal packages from porches as the holidays are nearing. Porch Pirates are thieves who steal packages from people’s porches.  Kasie Davis, a public information officer with the Lubbock Police department, said during the holidays, they see an influx in thefts.  “As you can imagine, people are purchasing […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Murder suspect intervened between former boyfriend and girlfriend in Central Lubbock shooting, warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas– An altercation between a former girlfriend and boyfriend at a Central Lubbock apartment Friday led to another man intervening and shooting the ex-boyfriend, a murder warrant revealed Monday. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Lubbock Square Apartments, 4602 50th Street, apartment 312. When officers arrived on the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
792
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy