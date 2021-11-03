CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Reader’s Notebook: Terrence McNally

wmky.org
 7 days ago

November 3, 2021 -- Terrence McNally was an American playwright, librettist, and...

www.wmky.org

Comments / 0

Related
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Writing at night

I’ve been pretty jammed up with business these last few days, but I’ll be damned if I don’t file my copy before I go to bed tonight. I haven’t missed a deadline in at least 16 years and probably more. Not professionally, anyway. And so I’m writing at night, which...
GREENSBORO, NC
studybreaks.com

Battling Reader’s Block? Pick Up a Book by Ted Dekker

This legendary author with over 40 published works has some phenomenal stories that will surely ignite your love of novels once more. At some point in the career of a writer, their inspiration spout temporarily stops flowing, making the blankness of the page seem more daunting than inspiriting. Many are surprised to find out that readers can get the same feeling. Sometimes you pick up a book or two and lose interest, but you hold on to hope it will get better. In the end, however, you toss it on the shelf and forget about it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yourokmulgee.com

Midge & Millie’s to host Readers and Writers Night

The new downtown bookstore, Midge & Millie’s Booksellers, will host their first community event this Friday, Nov. 12 in conjunction with Fine Dog Press. Readers and Writers Night will feature several authors reading excerpts from their books and also give guests the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of their work. Authors for the event include Woodstok Farley, Cullen Whisenhunt, Paul…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Post-Bulletin

Readers might recognize Rochester in book's pages

Cathie Armstrong is a Rochester resident and author of the fiction books "The Edge of Nowhere" and "Roam." She answered questions in my regular Rochester Magazine feature "10 (or so) Questions." Alright, so "Roam" is set in Rochester, and Rochester South High School is clearly Mayo High. You said that...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence Mcnally
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#Tony Award For Best Play#American
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Peter Scolari, Bosom Buddies Star and TV Veteran, Dies at Age 66

Veteran TV and stage actor Peter Scolari has died. He is perhaps best known for co-starring in the 1980 hit TV show Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks. He was 66. Scolari is an Emmy Award-winning actor who began his career in 1978. In 1980 he starred in the comedy Bosom Buddies with Tom Hanks about two friends who dress as women to live in an affordable women’s only apartment. The series lasted two years before it was canceled.
CELEBRITIES
MercuryNews

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
Paso Robles Daily News

Library’s featured book for December is ‘The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend’

– The Paso Robles library’s book group will read, “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend,” by Katarina Bivald for December. Once you let a book into your life the most unexpected things can happen. Broken Wheel, Iowa, has never seen anyone like Sara. She traveled all the way from Sweden just to meet her book-loving pen pal, Amy, but when she arrives, she finds Amy’s funeral guests just leaving. The residents of Broken Wheel are happy to look after their bewildered visitor―there’s not much else to do in a dying small town that’s almost beyond repair. You certainly wouldn’t open a somewhat bookstore with Sara the tourist in charge. Or would you? New York Times Bestseller The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald is a sweet, smart, and uplifting story about how books find us, change us, and connect us.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy