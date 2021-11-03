The Reader’s Notebook: Terrence McNally

– The Paso Robles library’s book group will read, “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend,” by Katarina Bivald for December. Once you let a book into your life the most unexpected things can happen. Broken Wheel, Iowa, has never seen anyone like Sara. She traveled all the way from Sweden just to meet her book-loving pen pal, Amy, but when she arrives, she finds Amy’s funeral guests just leaving. The residents of Broken Wheel are happy to look after their bewildered visitor―there’s not much else to do in a dying small town that’s almost beyond repair. You certainly wouldn’t open a somewhat bookstore with Sara the tourist in charge. Or would you? New York Times Bestseller The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald is a sweet, smart, and uplifting story about how books find us, change us, and connect us.

