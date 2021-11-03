CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Miss. Senators Support Congressional Review to Stop Vaccine Mandate for Private Sector Workers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced they have joined a Congressional Review Act (CRA) challenge to stop President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring private businesses to require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The CRA, the official process for Congress to eliminate an Executive Branch rule,...

Must Read Alaska

Biden official response to federal court suspension of vaccine mandate on businesses: Do it anyway

President Joe Biden’s administration, ordered by an appeals court to respond by Monday, wrote its defense of the federal vaccination mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. In it, he tells businesses in America to continue mandating vaccines on their employees, as though he will win the court challenge that has currently put a suspension on his vaccine mandate.
Mississippi State
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Mississippi Government
FOX 2

Vaccine refusals in intelligence agencies raise GOP concerns

WASHINGTON — Thousands of intelligence officers could soon face dismissal for failing to comply with the U.S. government’s vaccine mandate, leading Republican lawmakers to raise concerns about removing employees from agencies critical to national security. Overall, the percentage of intelligence personnel who have been vaccinated is higher than for the American public — 97% at […]
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Braun
Albany Herald

Federal court issues emergency stay on vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court has halted enforcement of the White House’s employer vaccine mandate a day after Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed a lawsuit against the requirement. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana issued an emergency stay Saturday on President...
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
spacecoastdaily.com

Attorney General Ashley Moody Takes Legal Action Against President Biden Vaccine Mandate on Florida Workers, Companies

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody will take legal action to stop President Joe Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President Biden is forcing the unlawful health policy through the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA. Biden’s unprecedented step of requiring millions of...
