Fraternal Order of Police National VP on 'radical' defund the police push: 'No one supports this nonsense'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Liberal Austin leaders blasted by Fraternal Order of Police VP as voters reject hiring more cops

Fraternal Order of Police National VP, Joe Gamaldi, sounded off Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus" after Austin, Texas voters rejected a proposal to hire additional police officers, warning that "morale is in the tank." Gamaldi slammed the left's "radical" push to defund the police, emphasizing the importance of investing in law enforcement as crime spikes in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
WDVM 25

FDP Fraternal Order of Police says vaccine incentive is the “right approach”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick’s Board of Aldermen approved a resolution to provide financial incentives for city employees to get vaccinated, including Frederick Police Department officers. The Fraternal Order of Police who represents the Frederick Police Department’s officers says they believe a financial incentive is a right approach. While they want as […]
FREDERICK, MD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police granted temporary restraining order blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A restraining order has been granted for the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police that will temporarily block the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to ABC7 Chicago, the members of the police union are safe from getting fired if they don’t meet the December 31st vaccine deadline until their arguments are heard by […]
CHICAGO, IL
Dem mayoral candidates now stressing law and order over BLM, 'defund the police,' report says

In big-city mayoral elections, attracting enough votes to win apparently matters. In city after city, Democrats who previously heeded Black Lives Matter’s calls to "defund the police" by reducing law enforcement budgets or reallocating police funds to other uses are now stressing crackdowns on crime as Election Day nears, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Ok Magazine

DA Investigating Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins Reveals She Knows Who Loaded Prop Gun With Live Ammo: 'So Many Levels Of Failures'

The District Attorney investigating the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust recently spilled some jaw-dropping new details in the case. Mary Carmack-Altwies popped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, November 10, and declared she knows who loaded the prop gun that ultimately killed Hutchins, noting there were “so many levels of failures” leading up to the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Islamic Advocacy Organization Advises Muslim-Owned Business to Stay Vigilant After Series of Burglaries

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Asad Qayum is picking up the pieces after someone broke into his Woodlawn restaurant, Legends Halal Shack. “It’s upsetting,” said owner Asad Qayum. “You know, we’re all in shock. We didn’t expect anything like this. We don’t expect anything like this.” Surveillance footage from the break-in shows two thieves smashing the glass window at the front restaurant. In addition to Legends, Mazza Kabob Afghan Grill on Baltimore National Pike and Champs Pizza & Wings on Reisterstown Road were all subject to overnight break-ins. “I feel like there is a triangle going on,” Qayum said. “I don’t like to suspect it.” There...
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS New York

New Jersey Gym Owner Sentenced To Over 3 Years In Prison For Punching Officer During Capitol Riot

BUTLER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Scott Fairlamb, of Butler, was the first to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot. His 41-month prison term is the longest of 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far. The sentence may prove to be a benchmark for dozens of others who engaged in violence in the attack.
BUTLER, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey State Senator-Elect Edward Durr Meets With CAIR After Offensive Anti-Muslim Tweet

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Senator-elect Edward Durr met with members of CAIR Wednesday night after an offensive 2019 tweet of his resurfaced. Durr, a commercial truck driver, defeated state Senate President Steve Sweeney in last week’s election. CAIR provided a picture of their sit-down in Washington Township. The meeting came after Durr, a Republican, apologized for an offensive tweet about Muslims back in 2019, where he referred to Islam as a “false religion” and “a cult of hate.” CAIR and the senator-elect talked to Eyewitness News after their meeting. “I think we had a very productive conversation and I think it’s going to be one of hopefully many,” CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut said. “That’s where it has to be. You have to have dialogue and you can’t have yourself closed off. As long as people are talking, there is progress and I believe we made some progress,” Durr said. CAIR-New Jersey gave Durr a Quran.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Seattle

TikTok Hand Signal Led To Girl’s Rescue From Alleged Kidnapper. Now Police Want More Awareness

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA-TV) – People are using a hand gesture that says “I need help” to alert friends, family and even law enforcement of a violent situation without alerting their abusers. The signal, popularized on TikTok, is now spreading across local police departments. This week, a 16-year-old girl learned the hand signal on TikTok and police say it saved her life. She’s now safe, with her alleged kidnapper in jail. “So, it’s a very simple tool that you can use and one of the things that really inspired it is whenever folks are living with abuse or violence, the person that is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
