System issues causing delays FLHSMV

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles driver license issuance system continues to experience an extended period of intermittent performance disruptions statewide.

Tax Collectors statewide were alerted to these issues on October 29, 2021.

The Lee County Tax Collector’s office says it is working to serve customers despite the system issues.

Customers seeking license-related services may experience delays or extended wait times.

“Driver license issuance is an essential service we provide to the community. We understand the adverse impact FLHSMV system outages are having on our customers and remain hopeful a solution will be identified quickly.”

Noelle Branning Tax Collector

