FORECAST: Rain chances increase later this week

Behind the cold front later tonight, look for clearing skies from West to East, with brisk, dry, and cooler conditions. Another warm, humid, and breezy day today with highs in the 70s. Highs may nudge 80 degrees in the western counties and Central TX just in advance of an approaching cold front. Low rain and storm chances are possible across North TX late in the afternoon, with much higher chances in North TX during the evening hours, shifting into East TX overnight along and ahead of the cold front and a strong upper disturbance. Behind the cold front later tonight, look for clearing skies from West to East, with brisk, dry, and cooler conditions. Winds will shift north 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to, or in excess of 20 mph behind the cold front. By sunrise Thursday morning, lows will range from the mid 40s northwest to between 55 and 60 degrees across Central TX.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO