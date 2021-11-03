CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Rain chances increase later this week

By Derek Beasley, Cindy Preszler
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh8gc_0clSAdN700

FORECAST:

Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 70s. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few late-day showers. Rain chances will increase overnight Thursday into Friday as a storm system approaches the area. Rain chances will continue through Friday night before the entire system exits the area by this weekend. Saturday and Sunday look great with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning. Next week will be warm with highs around 80 with lots of sunshine with lows in the 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Many Weather Forecasters Predict Thanksgiving May be Kicked Off by a Snowstorm

Many forecasts model runs used by meteorologists to help in predicting show that Thanksgiving Week might start on a chilly note, with a snowfall forming in the northeast. However, because November is a month of major weather transition, with milder autumn circumstances giving way to colder winter conditions, one shouldn't place too much faith in forecast information this far out.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Fall storm arrives Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN - As our team of FOX 17 Meteorologists have been advertising for days, a strong fall storm will be arriving in the Great Lakes on Thursday. Initially, it will bring wind, rain, and mild temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Winds will likely be sustained on Thursday between 15 to 25 mph inland, and 20 to 30 mph at the immediate lakeshore from the south/west. They are expected to gust to 40 mph or better! See our wind graphic below. The image is valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. The larger, white numbers are sustained winds over two-minutes. The "G" number represents the gusts...although these tend to be underestimated by forecast models. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes. Map colors are tied to actual wind speeds. The warmer the tones (orange/red), the higher the wind speed.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Fox 4
105.7 The Hawk

Big weather changes coming to NJ later this week: Rain, cold

Here's a fun weather/climate statistic to start your Wednesday. Over the last 70 days — since the remnants of Ida struck on September 1 — New Jerseyans have seen approximately 20 days with measurable rainfall. (That's admittedly a fuzzy average, as some areas have been wetter and some have been drier.) The other 50 days have been mainly marvelous.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
eparisextra.com

Cold front, rain chances increase tonight || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

Behind the cold front later tonight, look for clearing skies from West to East, with brisk, dry, and cooler conditions. Another warm, humid, and breezy day today with highs in the 70s. Highs may nudge 80 degrees in the western counties and Central TX just in advance of an approaching cold front. Low rain and storm chances are possible across North TX late in the afternoon, with much higher chances in North TX during the evening hours, shifting into East TX overnight along and ahead of the cold front and a strong upper disturbance. Behind the cold front later tonight, look for clearing skies from West to East, with brisk, dry, and cooler conditions. Winds will shift north 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to, or in excess of 20 mph behind the cold front. By sunrise Thursday morning, lows will range from the mid 40s northwest to between 55 and 60 degrees across Central TX.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

Big weather changes coming to NJ later this week: Rain, cold

Here's a fun weather/climate statistic to start your Wednesday. Over the last 70 days — since the remnants of Ida struck on September 1 — New Jerseyans have seen approximately 20 days with measurable rainfall. (That's admittedly a fuzzy average, as some areas have been wetter and some have been drier.) The other 50 days have been mainly marvelous.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain chances on the rise; weekend cooldown

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast. It was another nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast! Daytime highs today warmed up into the mid-70s. Heading into this evening, cloud cover will begin to move in along with isolated rain chances. Overnight lows will stay more on the mild side, ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. Coastal areas have the higher chances of seeing some rain overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine today, Rain to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Another nice day… Extra clouds will build in this morning, but we will return to sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 70 again this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows near 50. Highs will return to the low 70s...
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Widespread rain overnight, much cooler to end the week

Showers are expected to move into the region overnight. Rain could be heavy at times, but it will move through fairly quickly and will exit for most by the morning commute on Thursday. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. A few lagging, isolated showers are possible in the morning, but the big story of...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Big weather changes coming to NJ later this week: Rain, cold

Here's a fun weather/climate statistic to start your Wednesday. Over the last 70 days — since the remnants of Ida struck on September 1 — New Jerseyans have seen approximately 20 days with measurable rainfall. (That's admittedly a fuzzy average, as some areas have been wetter and some have been drier.) The other 50 days have been mainly marvelous.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy