Aurora, IL

Moment of silence special request at Aurora meeting

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin asked for a moment of silence for a friend of his, David Williams, who was a well known preacher, volunteer, and basketball coach at East Aurora High School. Mayor Irvin asked for...

The Voice

Checks for food pantries, zoning approval for Public Works

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin presented checks to food pantries with proceeds from the 14th annual Fox Valley Marines Detachment #1233 Golf Fundraiser in August at the Bliss Creek Golf Course in Sugar Grove. The event raised more than $30,000 with...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Veterans Day Ceremony Moved Indoors, Parade Called Off Due to Inclement Weather

Although the weather may have changed Veterans Day plans for city of Aurora government officials and veterans honored, it certainly didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit. Out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from emergency management professionals, the Aurora city government Veterans Day parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, was canceled due to rain and high winds in the weather forecast.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Senior drive-thru meal in Aurora Nov. 15

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Avenue in Aurora, will be host to a drive-thru senior meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Kane County seniors, 60 and better, are invited to pick up five frozen meals. The Kane Senior Council provides meals. Sponsors are State representatives Stephanie Kifowit, Barbara Hernandez, and Keith Wheeler.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Healing divisions leads to growth, advancement

As a society we continue along the path of constructing a mentality of pitting one person against another; of bringing two groups into a clash; of making minimal effort to seek true compromise. Those who make true efforts should be blessed with enough courage, wisdom, and understanding to help the rest of us to make a better world. Politics is the first thought in such efforts of trying to get along. Politics is a part of the scenario, however, there are many more elements. We become thrust into bickering over rights, liberty, and freedom, the avenues of expression. Greater understanding should be the goal.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District benefit for Bookmobile

Everyone is invited to join the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) and Foundation for a riveting night of fun, a silent auction, and entertainment Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Santori Library, 101 S. River Street, Aurora. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Veterans Day at Food Pantry

The Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will honor veterans with a “Veterans Day Pantry” from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 12, at the Pantry, 1110 Jericho Road, Aurora. Veterans and current and past military families are invited. Admission and parking are free. Attendees will be asked to show a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Six Habitats hold events, veterans

For the first time, six Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Chicagoland region are collaborating to be hosts to Veterans Build events November 11-13, including new home construction, repairs, and volunteer projects. The week will kick-off on Veterans Day, November 11 with a virtual conversation between veterans discussing affordable housing at 9 a.m.. A build-site program in Winfield will follow at 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with special guest U.S. senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

USAR Aurora Navy League Council 247 topic Nov. 16

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday, Nov. 16 dinner meeting at its new, permanent location, the private room of the Riverview Diner, IL-25 and Mill Street, Montgomery. It is a large private room and can be entered from the north door or through the restaurant. There is plenty of parking.
The Voice

Reverend Gary McCann

Carousel Community ReligionJudy McCannNew England Congregational ChurchReverend Gary McCann. Luncheon celebrating Reverend Gary McCann’s 35-year ministry at New England Congregational Church in Aurora. Judy McCann and the Reverend Gary McCann pose for a photo Sunday, Oct. 17, at Aurora's New England Congregational Church. This content is for 30 Day Free...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Community input: Aurora Public Library District Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands

Holiday celebrants can stop at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) in December to enjoy our annual Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands Exhibition! Each year, families, organizations, and businesses from our community come together at the Library to decorate a space to honor the unique celebrations and rituals common to a diverse array of countries and cultures. From Armenia to Kwanzaa and the Winter Solstice, the exhibition aspires to a broad and varied portfolio of global representation, aiming for an inclusive approach to holiday celebration that acknowledges both the ubiquitousness of a collective holiday experience and the rich diversity of the traditions we uphold.
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Alive Center

The Alive Center pet parade in downtown Aurora brought out a full variety of pets in the showcase. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora First Fridays’ venues vital

Aurora First Fridays will celebrate Day of the Dead and with more than two dozen venues open to include art and music Friday, Nov. 5. Aurora Downtown’s Sugar Skull City will continue through Sunday with several venues offering special Day of the Dead activities at First Fridays. Pop ups will be along Broadway and several downtown venues.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Traditional events to fill Aurora downtown

Aurora will have many events in the downtown this month and in December:. Everyone can have a ball in downtown Aurora in the Winter. It’s A Magical Winter with “Cinderella” at Paramount Theatre starting Wednesday, Nov. 10. Other magical events include Winter Lights festivities November 19 and Holiday Art and Market from 9 a.m. to noon at Society 57 November 13 and 20 and December 11 and 18. The annual Cocoa Crawl will be Friday, Dec. 3 at First Fridays at participating businesses. Santa will visit Millennium Plaza for free photos at the gazebo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first three Saturdays in December. Aurora Downtown on Facebook.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Various ways aid communication, understanding

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions. We call attention to this week’s...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Renewal

Autos GovernmentDriver's licensesRenewalState representative Barbara Hernandez. State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver’s licenses, get plate stickers and access other services by being a partner with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to bring driver services to Aurora’s North Island Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. “This past...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Kane County Vax Hub ready to help

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) encourages eligible individuals to make appointments for their COVID-19 booster shots at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia at KaneVax.org. Seniors who require assistance with appointments are encouraged to call the Kane Vax line at 855-452-6382. COVID-19 vaccinations are not available for children ages...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Aurora Continues Senior Citizens Listening Tour October 29-November 4

Senior citizens in Aurora bring a lot of wisdom and life experiences to the table, and they have been sharing both with City officials this past week. Nearly 100 seniors, caretakers and service providers have attended the first three sessions of the ‘Enhancing Life and Legacy’ listening tour, and there are still more sessions planned, including new tour stops announced for November.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Veterans Day:

• DuPage County will mark Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11. The County’s Information Technology and Geographic Information System teams created an interactive Veterans Day portal, which can be found at www.dupageco.org/veteran. The site allows residents to create their own Honor Post highlighting their loved one or friend, along with a photo and written tribute.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
