Rock Music

Danava to Record New LP Nothing But Nothing and EP This Winter

By Mike McClenon
theobelisk.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a solid decade since Portland’s we-get-to-say-we-were-here-first heavy rock traditionalists Danava released their last full-length, Hemisphere of Shadows, but as they look to follow-up their 2016 single, “At Midnight You Die” (review here), the band announce their new record, Nothing But Nothing, will be the manner in which they do...

