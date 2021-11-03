CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Various ways aid communication, understanding

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 10 days ago

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions.

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

The Voice

Healing divisions leads to growth, advancement

As a society we continue along the path of constructing a mentality of pitting one person against another; of bringing two groups into a clash; of making minimal effort to seek true compromise. Those who make true efforts should be blessed with enough courage, wisdom, and understanding to help the rest of us to make a better world. Politics is the first thought in such efforts of trying to get along. Politics is a part of the scenario, however, there are many more elements. We become thrust into bickering over rights, liberty, and freedom, the avenues of expression. Greater understanding should be the goal.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

November 11, 2021

Carousel Community Events Government Military VeteransAuroraVeteransVeterans Day. Aurora Veterans Day Ceremony Moved Indoors, Parade Called Off Due to Inclement Weather. Although the weather may have changed Veterans Day plans for city of Aurora government officials and veterans honored, it certainly didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit. Out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from emergency management professionals, the Aurora city government Veterans Day parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

State in climate role

As global leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland, over the past two weeks to discuss the effects of and potential policy solutions to climate change, governor JB Pritzker made the case in a pair of speaking events that Illinois is doing its part to counteract troubling climate trends. It was the...
POLITICS
The Voice

Maurie Misner

Carousel VeteransFox Valley Veterans Breakfast ClubJohn MontesanoMaurie MisnerVeteran of the month. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club has named Maurie Misner the November 2021 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month. Maurie was born in Blythe, Calif. March 28, 1944. Later in the year, Maurie’s mom brought him to Aurora. He was graduated from East Aurora High School in...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Senior drive-thru meal in Aurora Nov. 15

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Avenue in Aurora, will be host to a drive-thru senior meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Kane County seniors, 60 and better, are invited to pick up five frozen meals. The Kane Senior Council provides meals. Sponsors are State representatives Stephanie Kifowit, Barbara Hernandez, and Keith Wheeler.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Mary Ann Curtis

Commentary HealthMary Ann CurtisReader's Commentary. Reader’s Voice: In defense of a woman’s reproductive rights. By Mary Ann Curtis,Naperville, Ill. Texas governor Greg Abbott and his bounty-hunting bully buddies are on the prowl for women, their abortion-providers and anyone who aids them. Under protection of the Texas abortion ban, State Senate Bill 8, they ran to the U.S. Supreme Court for cover and assistance. How...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Six Habitats hold events, veterans

For the first time, six Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Chicagoland region are collaborating to be hosts to Veterans Build events November 11-13, including new home construction, repairs, and volunteer projects. The week will kick-off on Veterans Day, November 11 with a virtual conversation between veterans discussing affordable housing at 9 a.m.. A build-site program in Winfield will follow at 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with special guest U.S. senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District benefit for Bookmobile

Everyone is invited to join the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) and Foundation for a riveting night of fun, a silent auction, and entertainment Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Santori Library, 101 S. River Street, Aurora. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..
AURORA, IL
The Voice

USAR Aurora Navy League Council 247 topic Nov. 16

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday, Nov. 16 dinner meeting at its new, permanent location, the private room of the Riverview Diner, IL-25 and Mill Street, Montgomery. It is a large private room and can be entered from the north door or through the restaurant. There is plenty of parking.
The Voice

Susan Schubert’s link to arts now a natural display

Susan Schubert’s life always has been interwoven with the arts. Schubert, 72, of unincorporated Saint Charles, is a photographer, a musician, a poet, and the author of two memoirs. Similar to many of us, her first creative outlet was drawing, but “though I liked to draw,” Schubert said, “I never...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Voice

veterans day parade

Community Events VeteransAuroraVeterans Dayveterans day parade. Aurora Veterans Day parade, salute, will begin 10:15 a.m. November 11. Aurora will honor on Veterans Day the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme ‘Serving Our Country and Our Community,’ the annual Aurora Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Renewal

Autos GovernmentDriver's licensesRenewalState representative Barbara Hernandez. State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver’s licenses, get plate stickers and access other services by being a partner with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to bring driver services to Aurora’s North Island Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. “This past...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Jim Hopp

Carousel Commentary Community ObituariesJim HoppNancy Hopp. Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero. Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Waubonsee Community College programs on Native American heritage virtual, in person

Waubonsee Community College will be host to several programs to educate and raise awareness about Native American heritage, culture, traditions, and customs during Native American Heritage Month. These events will honor the generations of Native Americans who have shaped America’s legacy by sharing their stories while examining the complicated intersection between First Nations people and colonial/settler histories.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Kane County Vax Hub ready to help

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) encourages eligible individuals to make appointments for their COVID-19 booster shots at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia at KaneVax.org. Seniors who require assistance with appointments are encouraged to call the Kane Vax line at 855-452-6382. COVID-19 vaccinations are not available for children ages...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Alone in financial success, peace and quiet: His way

The hallway clock chimed noon. It was a tall grandfather clock that had chimed for the past 40 years down the narrow corridor. The children at the Childrens Home on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria were lined up and ready for their meals. Today it would be a vegetable soup and gingerbread for dessert, milk, of course, and a banana.
PEORIA, IL
The Voice

Moment of silence special request at Aurora meeting

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin asked for a moment of silence for a friend of his, David Williams, who was a well known preacher, volunteer, and basketball coach at East Aurora High School. Mayor Irvin asked for a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Abortion: Thoughts on both sides of the volatile issue

Abortion is back in the news again. It had been biding its time until the right moment. The right moment arrived with the appearance of two news items:. • The first item is that the U.S. Supreme Court will be reviewing the State of Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy (the current standard is 22 weeks). The plaintiffs fought tooth and nail to get this case to the High Court, because they want the justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade once and for all. They have been encouraged by the recent shifting of the Court’s make-up, with six conservative justices.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Voice

Ghostbusters Afterlife

‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ special screening in North Aurora. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a comedy/fantasy film based on the 1984 original, will be screened at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 320 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora. Fox Valley area residents 50 and older are invited. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are required to show proof of...
NORTH AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

