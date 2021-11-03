Various ways aid communication, understanding

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.

