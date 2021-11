The University of Minnesota gave head coach P.J. Fleck a seven-year contract extension yesterday, now putting him under contract through the 2028 football season. “This is home,” Fleck said after the announcement. “Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota.

