Rock Music

YOB Reissue ; Announce US & European Live Dates

By Mike McClenon
theobelisk.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal no-brainer preorder. I don’t know when it’s coming, and frankly, I don’t care, but I put in my digital dollarbucks yesterday for the CD and t-shirt bundle and my only question as regards doing so is should I go back and order the hoodie as well. Probably yes, yes I...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

