Workhorse Stock Is Testing A Key Area Of Support: So Now What?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workhorse was down 6.7% to $7.25. The stock looks to be retesting support after being able to climb back above the previous support level in what technical traders call a sideways channel....

Benzinga

What's Next For Nio After Worse Than Expected Guidance?

Nio closed down 2.68% at $39.55. Shares are dipping lower and hanging in the middle of what technical traders call a descending triangle pattern. The price has seen resistance near the lower high trendline, an area that's pushing down toward a horizontal support line. The $30 level has been an area of support in the past and may continue to hold in the future.
TheStreet

Palantir Stock Holds Key Support — for Now

It has not been a good two-day stretch for Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report. The stock is down 14% in that stretch since the data-analytics-software company reported earnings. The Denver company reported its third-quarter earnings before the open on Tuesday, finishing lower by almost 10% on the day...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Tests Key Resistance

The New Zealand dollar recoups losses as risk appetite recovers. The pair has met buying interest at 0.7070 along the 20-day moving average. A bullish RSI divergence is a sign that the bearish momentum has waned. When this happens in a demand zone, it makes a rebound of greater significance.
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock bounces after earnings call delayed till after the close

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. bounced 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track to snap a three-day losing streak, after the company delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings report till after the bell. The mattress maker was originally scheduled to release its earnings report at 7:00 a.m. Eastern and hold its post-earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m., but instead announced at 7 a.m. that it changed the timing of its earnings conference all to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The stock had 2.4% on Monday, and had lost 4.0% in three days, after BofA Securities analyst double downgraded the stock on Monday, swinging to sell from buy, citing the belief that the company is seeing "weak online and wholesale trends" into the current quarter and following Tempur-Sealy International Inc.'s recent introduction of the "first real competitive threat" to Purple's gell grid-based beds. The stock has tumbled 21.8% over the past three months, while Tempur Sealy shares have gained 4.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Why Workhorse Shares Are Falling

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading lower following reports the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the company. Traders and investors should take note Workhorse will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and the company's plans and outlook. Workhorse will release financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
investing.com

The Major Stock Indices Must Hold These Key Support Levels

The coming week, investors are expecting the Fed to announce a reduction in the monthly bond-buying program. Jerome Powell—the Fed chair—has previously stated that he’s looking to keep the original tapering schedule. This means there should not be any surprises investors need to worry about. At least we hope. While...
Benzinga

Enphase Energy Stock Rockets Past Resistance ... Now What?

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results, as well as issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Enphase Energy was up 24.66% at $216.22 Wednesday at market close. Enphase Energy Daily Chart Analysis. The stock saw a large...
actionforex.com

Boeing’s Stock Nears Key Support Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Boeing’s stock price has been on the sidelines since the peak to a one-year high of 278.28 in March, remaining trapped below the strong ascending trendline for another month and far below its pre-pandemic levels. The American aircraft designer will publish its Q3 earnings results today before the market open,...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Marathon Digital reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share and reported $51.70 million in sales this quarter. This represents a marked increase over sales of $835,180 in the same period last year.
