COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals falls below 1,200; new case average continues to drop

By Joedy McCreary
 7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals has fallen below 1,200 for the first time since July.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also reported 1,777 new cases, another 61 deaths and a percent positive that dipped below 5 percent for the sixth time in a week.

The count of hospitalized patients continued to drop, falling to 1,150 — the lowest it has been since July 29, when there were 1,141.

There have been declines on 38 of the past 40 days since the mid-September peak.

The seven-day average number of new cases fell for the 47th day in a row, slipping to nearly 1,800 — also its lowest point since late July.

NCDHHS says 4.5 percent of the tests performed Monday came back positive — the sixth time in the past week it has been below the agency’s key indicator of 5 percent.

The death total climbed to 18,191.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

  • 4,380 first doses
  • 1,039 single-shot J&J doses
  • 11,683 total doses

