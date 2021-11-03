CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day

By Kerjan Bianca
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a place in Colorado Springs where one condiment reigns supreme: it's mustard at Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium. The owners, wife and husband, Karrie Williams and Mark Jakusovszky love mustard so much that they have over 100 mustards lining their walls on display, and 65 mustards available for purchase.

Colonel Mustard's is on the west side of Colorado Springs and opened up during the pandemic. But they've already proven to be a popular joint with locals.

    Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium

For National Sandwich Day, which comes around every November 3rd, the locally-owned sandwich shop is showing KRDO how to elevate their sandwich game. They say the key is locally sourced ingredients, including bread baked by former Broadmoor Hotel baker, Joshua Aldaronda, Boar's Head meat, and ambrosia apples.

It's believed the sandwich started back in 1762, with the Earl of Sandwich asking for meat between two slices of bread.

Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium

Colonel Mustards is located at 1412 S 21st St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. They offer discounts for military personnel, first responders, educators, and teachers. To celebrate National Sandwich Day, you can stop by Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium for a delicious sammie, and get a double punch on a card that will accumulate toward a free sandwich.

The post Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day appeared first on KRDO .

