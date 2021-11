If Week 7 didn't teach us enough about the importance of depth and forecasting for the future, Week 8 certainly finished off the job. Injuries, touches and shares, off-the-field concerns, have all entered our lives and rosters causing most if not all fantasy owners to scramble and adjust. If we learn anything from Week 8 and the 2021 season, it's that depth chart knowledge is absolutely critical, and that goes far deeper than simply knowing the second string. Knowing who might be next up as a third-stringer or even practice squad player could be the difference between making the playoffs and not.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO