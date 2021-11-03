CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Win a Yeti cooler bag and a pair of skis

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 7 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Enter now for your...

Newswatch 16

Long-time meat market sold, owner retires

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gary Oney has been cutting his way around all kinds of meats at Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg for decades, and don't even get us started on his famous ring bologna that he stuffs and smokes. "They've been coming since they were over on Ann Street. I...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Coffee with a cop salutes veterans

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The coffee was piping hot inside McDonald's on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township near Brodheadsville. A cup of Joe was free to those who stopped in, so long as you took a second to meet with local law enforcement. "A lot of trying times go on. People...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Some holiday food favorites may be in short supply

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Mignosi's Super Foodtown near east Stroudsburg just started putting out all your favorite fixings for Thanksgiving. Michael Mignosi is the general manager. He said two weeks ago, he wasn't sure of what he was going to get in time. Packaging of things like cans of cranberry...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

The Farmstand opens in the Back Mountain

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — It's a fresh start for this building on Main Road in Dallas Township. It's now home to The Farmstand, a journey that started not too long ago but came to fruition over the weekend with a ribbon cutting with owner Mary Dragon and her team. "Mary...
DALLAS, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Newswatch 16

Time to "fall back" in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — While you may be looking forward to your extra hour of sleep, the end of Daylight Saving Time is a tiring task at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas. The staff has to start days ahead of time moving the clocks back an hour. The...
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Challenging effort to rescue trapped beavers

DURYEA, Pa. — After a mile and a half hike or so up to Campbell's Ledge, you're met with a seemingly serene setting. But a closer look shows something not so calm: Two beavers trapped 25 feet below the surface in a drainage system along the edge of the reservoir.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

