Win a Yeti cooler bag and a pair of skis

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gary Oney has been cutting his way around all kinds of meats at Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg for decades, and don't even get us started on his famous ring bologna that he stuffs and smokes. "They've been coming since they were over on Ann Street. I...
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The coffee was piping hot inside McDonald's on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township near Brodheadsville. A cup of Joe was free to those who stopped in, so long as you took a second to meet with local law enforcement. "A lot of trying times go on. People...
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Mignosi's Super Foodtown near east Stroudsburg just started putting out all your favorite fixings for Thanksgiving. Michael Mignosi is the general manager. He said two weeks ago, he wasn't sure of what he was going to get in time. Packaging of things like cans of cranberry...
BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — It's a fresh start for this building on Main Road in Dallas Township. It's now home to The Farmstand, a journey that started not too long ago but came to fruition over the weekend with a ribbon cutting with owner Mary Dragon and her team. "Mary...
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's the busiest time of the year for Crystal Spring Tree Farm in the rolling hills of the Mahoning Valley, near Lehighton. Thousands of Christmas trees, as far as the eye can see, span over 200 acres. But even with all this inventory, owner Chris Botek says...
DALLAS, Pa. — While you may be looking forward to your extra hour of sleep, the end of Daylight Saving Time is a tiring task at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas. The staff has to start days ahead of time moving the clocks back an hour. The...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A lucky lottery player in Schuylkill County was a big winner in a drawing on Thursday. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket sold for the Thursday, November 4 drawing matched all five balls drawn—13, 15, 16, 26, 30—to win $200,000. Sheetz, on Route 61 in...
DURYEA, Pa. — After a mile and a half hike or so up to Campbell's Ledge, you're met with a seemingly serene setting. But a closer look shows something not so calm: Two beavers trapped 25 feet below the surface in a drainage system along the edge of the reservoir.
Comments / 0