CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metallica + Leo Sayer Meet in Metal ‘Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ Mashup

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you think the members of Metallica ever feel like dancing?. If they do, a new musical mashup that mixes Metallica's "Sad But True" with singer Leo Sayer's 1970s disco-R&B hit "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" could make a good song for cutting a rug. The jarring but...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was instrumental in shaping...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Lewis
Person
Leo Sayer
Person
Bill Withers
Person
James Brown
Person
James Hetfield
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Mashup#Hall Oates
loudersound.com

Finally! It’s that Metallica vs Leo Sayer face-off the world has been crying out for

There has been much activity surrounding the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s world-conquering ‘Black Album’, with the release of a hugely expanded deluxe edition of the San Francisco quartet’s seminal fifth album and the celebratory star-studded tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. Oddly though, no-one had thought to invite diminutive British pop icon Leo Sayer to the party. Until now…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Loudwire

Fans React to New Slipknot Song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

New music from Slipknot is finally here. In early October, frontman Corey Taylor said that the band was "finishing up some music... (and) don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new." Slipknot has been touring on the Knotfest Roadshow, which wraps today (Nov. 5)...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Converge Drop Spiraling Dark New Song ‘Coil’

The countdown is on until Converge drops their new album Bloodmoon: 1 on Nov. 19, but before the big day arrives we're getting at least one more new song, the spiraling, dark new song "Coil" that you can hear in the player below. It's an epic, slow burn piece of...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Tobias Forge Explains Punk’s Influence on Ghost

Ghost are just one of those bands that are hard to put into a musical category, especially because they have a wide array of influences. Leader Tobias Forge has elaborated on how punk artists had an impact of Ghost's sound. "If you get the best of punk rock 1977 to...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Metallica to Play Boxing-Meets-MMA ‘Triad Combat’ Event

Metallica are the latest band to join in the excitement of Triller Fight Club's new sport, Triad Combat. The team sport incorporates boxing and MMA rules with athletes from both backgrounds competing in a triangular ring. The debut event took place earlier this year and to help bring more attention to the festivities, organizers locked in such top talent as The Black Keys, Diplo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Major Lazer, Saweetie and the rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 to perform. That night also featured a main bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy