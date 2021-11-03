Jackpot: Colorado Lotto+ reaches $14.7 million

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Lotto+ has reached $14.7 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the largest jackpot since the game evolved from Colorado Lotto in 2019.

The cash value is $7.35 million, with the Plus play top prize reaching $25,000.

A lucky winner in Boulder won $27 million in 1992, when the game was still Colorado Lotto.

How to play Colorado Lotto+ :

Players choose 6 out of 40 numbers or do a Colorado Lotto+ Quick Pick

Tickets cost $2, and each ticket includes a variable multiplier (2X, 3X, 4X, 5X)

Players can also choose to play “Plus” for an extra $1 and be part of a second drawing using the same numbers

Businesses get a chunk of the money from lottery sales. Colorado Lottery retailers, grocery and convenience stores and others make up the nearly 3,000 Lottery retailers. Retailers make a 6% selling commission on every ticket they sell and 1% commission on winning tickets of $599 or less that they validate. Retailers received a boost of $2,017,477 on Lottery ticket sales alone during the double jackpot run, a more than 700% combined increase over the same time period last year, according to the Colorado Lottery.

Large jackpots also excite people to play other Lottery games, and the Lottery’s total sales reflected that. Compared to last year, sales for this same time period were up more than 50%.

Proceeds from the Colorado Lottery’s games protect and improve parks, recreation areas, wildlife, trails and open space in Colorado.

