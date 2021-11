Annie and Brian shared an instant spark when mutual friends introduced them the first time, but "we had to meet twice to get it right!" says Annie. "We connected unexpectedly on our love for the Richard Linklater Before Sunrise/Sunset/Midnight film trilogy and I immediately knew he was special. But timing is everything, and Brian was leaving the city at the time. We met again a year and a half later, and that second chance turned into true love." Two years after their second meeting, Brian surprised Annie with her dream proposal, pulling out the ring during a picnic in Paris. "I had to conceal the ring in hotels in three different countries before proposing, all while keeping Annie off the scent," says Brian. "I kept my hands full of picnic supplies on proposal day so she couldn't get close enough to feel the ring box in my pocket. It was all worth it for the surprise."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO