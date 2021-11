Last week was sandwich day, you can find out what the MoSho's favorite sandwich is by clicking here. As much as I love a BLT I do love a really good torta de milanesa!. While perusing through sandwich day deals, I noticed there weren't many torta deals, which is insane! A torta is basically a sandwich- a much more extravagant sandwich but a sandwich nonetheless! So, while on my mission to get myself a good torta- I stumbled upon Yelp and their top reviewed El Paso restaurants to get a torta.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO