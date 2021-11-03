Olive oil vs. avocado oil: Everything you need to know

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is a kitchen staple, and there isn't a day that goes by that we're not cooking with it, using it to make salad dressing, or drizzling it over avocado toast. If you've got your eye on (or already own!) a cruet that you use to store and serve olive oil from, there are a few things you should know. First, the three things that degrade olive oil and make it lose its freshness and antioxidants are light, heat, and air. "Those three things are the absolute kryptonite of EVOO," Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, president and CEO of Silician olive oil brand Bono, says. He explains that, unlike wine, extra virgin olive oil does not get better with age. "As soon as the product hits light, heat, and air, it degrades quickly and significantly. Therefore, the key to protecting and extending the life of your EVOO is to store it away from heat and light (perhaps in your cabinet or cupboard)."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO