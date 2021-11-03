CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Insecure' EP Amy Aniobi Launches Production Company SuperSpecial & Renews Overall Deal With HBO/HBO Max

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Amy Aniobi is preparing for life after Insecure .

Aniobi, who exec produces Issa Rae’s comedy that is coming to an end with its fifth and final season, has launched her own production SuperSpecial and renewed her overall deal with HBO and HBO Max .

She has brought in former UTA agent Aanch Khaneja, who has previously worked at Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys and Lady and the Lake producer Alma Har’el, as head of film and television.

Under the deal, Aniobi will develop, produce and direct programming for HBO and HBO Max. She is currently writing HBO Max’s food media industry comedy Enjoy Your Meal and is co-writing limited series The Dolls, which is in development at HBO and set to star Rae and Laura Dern, with Laura Kittrell.

In addition to Insecure , Aniobi was previously showrunner, head writer and exec producer of HBO’s 2 Dope Queens. She has also set up two feature films at Universal and recently directed short film Honeymoon.

She said, “SuperSpecial’s mission is to create content that explores the richness of common humanity across race, gender and orientation, to revel in genuine human experience by championing inclusive stories. We’ve been through a whole lotta darkness in the last year, so our aim is to flood the industry with content that is “looking for light.”

Khaneja added, “I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Amy to help build SuperSpecial. We’re at an inspiring point in our industry with minority voices coming to the forefront and as an immigrant, it’s important for me to help share these stories. Amy’s commitment to creating content with underrepresented talent that is innately compassionate through a lens of levity is much needed. I am excited for what’s to come and to work alongside such a talented storyteller.”

Aniobi is represented by United Talent Agency, Range Media Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

