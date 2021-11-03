CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day 2021: A closer look at the surprising results in this year's races

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

It was an Election Day the likes of which haven't been seen in more than 40 years in New Jersey. News 12's Alex Zdan is in the results center breaking down the results.

RESULTS: News 12 New Jersey Election Day results

Politics
Elections
