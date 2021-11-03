Election Day 2021: A closer look at the surprising results in this year's races

Here are some stories make headlines across the Hudson Valley. Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater is responding after racial slurs were made against a fellow councilman. In a post on Facebook, Slater identifies the alleged attacker as Tom Pomposello -- who has now resigned from his position with the Yorktown Republican Town Committee. The incident happened on election night. Reports say Pomposello called Councilman Vishnu Patel the "n" word - among other things -- during a victory party. Slater says racism will not be tolerated.

