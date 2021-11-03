CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon predicts 5 times increase in China's nuclear weapons over next 10 years

By Paul McLeary
POLITICO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484VM7_0clS1N9f00
Spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade Oct. 1, 2019, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. | Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

A new Pentagon estimate says China will likely have “at least” 1,000 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2030, a massive expansion in the size of Beijing’s stockpile. The U.S. estimated that the country’s atomic arsenal consisted of about 200 warheads just last year.

The new assessment of China’s nuclear threat is highlighted in the annual China Military Power report released Wednesday, and comes amid fresh warnings of Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan and new tests of nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles.

For Pentagon planners and the Biden administration, China’s maritime expansion is likewise of concern. The breakneck military buildup has produced a 360-ship navy, pushing well past the 297 hulls that the U.S. Navy operates. The Office of Naval Intelligence estimates that by 2030, China will have 425 ships in the water.

That expansion is likely sustainable in the near-term, but keeping such a huge number of ships in good repair and fully crewed is a task still relatively new for the Chinese navy, especially for any missions beyond the first island chain.

Still, Washington is watching the buildup with alarm.

“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed,” Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley said at the Aspen Security Forum just hours before the report’s release. The rise of Chinese military capabilities and aggressive diplomacy represents “a fundamental change” for global stability, he said.

Commercial satellite images taken over the summer depict new nuclear missile silo fields being built in western China , which along with new nuclear-capable bombers and submarines, demonstrate the country’s ability to launch nuclear weapons from a variety of platforms, a capability quickly approaching the nuclear triads operated by the United States and Russia.

That rapid expansion of Chinese nuclear capabilities comes with a growing uncertainty over Beijing’s strategic policy governing how it might use nuclear weapons in a conflict.

“They're creating capabilities that suggest they might be moving away from a decades-long approach to their nuclear policy and strategy,” a senior defense official told reporters before the release of the new study,

China has long held a no-first-use policy for its nuclear forces, but the Pentagon report says some recent military writings by Chinese officers suggest the country’s leaders are rethinking that approach. Part of the strategic shift involves keeping nuclear forces on high alert and instituting a “launch on warning” posture. That means nuclear missiles can be launched as soon as Chinese sensors detect an incoming missile, therefore getting them into the air before detonation.

China already has at least one early-warning satellite in orbit, strengthening its ability to track incoming missiles.

Despite the movement toward a more aggressive counterstrike posture, Beijing “has called upon other states to abandon similar launch-on-warning postures to enhance strategic stability while taking little action of its own,” the Pentagon report notes.

“The nuclear expansion that the PRC is undertaking is certainly something that's very concerning to us,” the senior defense official said. It “raises some questions about their intentions, because it’s one thing to observe what they're doing, but they haven't explained why they're doing it.”

Concern over Chinese intentions over Taiwan are also a major focus of the report.

Milley on Wednesday said he doesn't see the Chinese military striking or invading Taiwan anytime soon, but noted that the “Chinese are clearly and unambiguously building the capability to provide those options to the national leadership if they so choose at some point in the future. But near future, probably not. But anything can happen.”

The Chinese military has set a near-term goal of 2027 — the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army — of fully integrating its air, land and sea forces, not unlike the Pentagon’s push to network its own forces.

The 2027 date is also key for the Chinese armed forces in “developing the capabilities to counter the U.S. military in the Indo-Pacific region, and compel Taiwan’s leadership to the negotiation table on Beijing’s terms,” the report says.

“Obviously, they're looking at the United States or other allies and partners they think might intervene on Taiwan's behalf,” the senior defense official said. “They could conduct air and missile strikes and cyberattacks,” or seize smaller islands near Taiwan “so they have a range of different things that they are [are working to be] prepared to do.”

That focus on Taiwan and the South China Sea has tempered some ambitions for the Chinese army to become a more global force that can operate outside the first island chain. “That kind of globalization of the PLA has been relatively moderated because of this focus on building a force that's tailored for a Taiwan contingency, a South China Sea contingency,” said Jacob Stokes, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

While the Chinese military’s new generation of surface ships, aircraft carriers, nuclear-powered submarines and long-range bombers clearly allow some options for operating farther afield, the logistics of long-range and long-duration missions are something that Chinese forces are still experimenting with.

“The question of projecting power is a key one in estimating beyond a numerical advantage, how does that translate into capabilities and warfighting,” said Randall Schriver, former assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the Trump Pentagon.

In the near-term, the report says, the Chinese navy “will have the capability to conduct long-range precision strikes against land targets from its submarine and surface combatants using land-attack cruise missiles.” The air force has grown to become the world’s third largest, flying 2,250 combat aircraft including fighters, strategic bombers, tactical bombers and attack aircraft.

With the larger navy, and with increasingly effective rocket and artillery batteries and stealthy fighter planes, Beijing has a formidable force, particularly when it comes to its primary mission of deterring the United States and its allies in and around the South China Sea. But questions remain.

“I think we'll get to a point where the Chinese have a lot of advanced stuff, but how are they in terms of integrating” those platforms into a coherent whole will be the key to their success or failure, Schriver said.

POLITICO

