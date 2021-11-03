CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Helm

Thomas E. Helm 50, of Mulberry, died 4:47 a.m. Friday October 29, 2021 at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, following an illness. Born July 5, 1971, in Vinita, Okla., Thomas was the son of Lawrence E. and Carol A. (Ryan) Helm. He was...

WDTV

Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas

Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas, 67, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on June 8, 1954, a son of the late Charles and Rosa Abraham Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan Fittro Thomas, whom he married on December...
Paige Hunt, a Senior

Paige Hunt, a Senior from Columbus Unified High School and Kendal Bratton, a Junior from Baxter Springs High School, worked the 12 hour long Election Day at the voting center in Baxter Springs. Photo by Dee Riley.
Beloved Colorado Paramedic Mark Smith Dies Of COVID-19

(CBS4) – Platte Valley Ambulance Service announced in a Facebook post Monday beloved Paramedic Battalion Chief Mark Smith died of COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the post, Smith was a valued “brother, teacher, mentor, coach and role model” who served with Platte Valley for 14 years and served for 30 years total in his career. Smith also served with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and as a dispatcher for Adams County Communications prior to joining Platte Valley. Smith died early Sunday morning in what Platte Valley called a “fierce battle with COVID.” “Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding Fire, EMS and Police agencies,” Platte valley shared in its post. “Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time. ” Platte Valley said Smith’s memorial services will be provided once arrangements have been made.
TITAN OF THE WEEK

Lady Titan Sophomore, Bethany Johnson, has been selected to the Southeast Kansas Music Educators All District Jazz Band Piano following a blind tryout, Saturday in Independence. She is being recognized as Titan of the Week. Bethany also plays Alto Saxophone in the Columbus Unified High School Concert and Marching Bands and will be appearing in the Titan Jazz Show, On the Road Again, Friday and…
Thomas Smith

WILMINGTON— Thomas H. Smith, 92, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at home with his beloved and devoted son by his side after a long and Blessed Life on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, on All Saints Day. A devoted Catholic, Tommy Baby, as he was nicknamed by his school classmates, was...
Thomas Smith

Thomas Bachman

Fourth-grade students at Nachman Elementary School presented a program titled “We Honor You” program. Avoyelles Parish becomes a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish'. Avoyelles Parish Police Jury voted to make Avoyelles a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish’. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast.
