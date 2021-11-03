CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bigfoot: Family Reports ‘Ape-Like Figure’ West Of Sandpoint ID

By Greg Jannetta
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Washington family headed home from a high school football game at night recently witnessed what they believed to be a sasquatch in the brush off the highway they were traveling on. One of the passengers filed a report with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. A report was published...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Confusion, Fear and Trains: Driving In Twin Falls Is Dangerous

Driving is one of those things that people either hate it or love it. There doesn't seem to be much in between. I fall on the line of hating it. I don't like being in the car and in my mind, nobody knows how to drive but me. Each state, city, and town has its problems with driving. In some towns, everyone is known for flying down the road, while major cities are known for sitting in traffic for hours. Being a smaller town and in a state I had never been to, I was curious how traffic would be in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Several Hospitalized after Cattle Truck Runs Burley Light

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities say multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday when a cattle truck hit an SUV at an intersection in Burley. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old driver from Twin Falls of the semi-truck loaded with cattle failed to stop at the traffic light at West Main Street and Bedke Blvd and hit a Honda Pilot. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived they found the Honda driver injured, but didn't say how many additional people were hurt.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerome, ID
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
95.7 KEZJ

Plan that 2022 Idaho Camping Trip Nine Months Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Parks officials are reminding potential campers for 2022 that the nine-month window to make a campsite reservation is always available. According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR), people can begin making plans for summer camping and reserve a state campsite up to the beginning of August. “We’ve had a lot of people ask when we are going to open the reservation.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

‘Tanks Giving': Idaho Store Giving Away Free Tanks Of Gas

An Idaho market and fueling station is once again celebrating the holiday season by giving away 2,000 gallons of gasoline at each of their locations before Thanksgiving Day. The "Tanks Giving" event was started last year, and will award lucky customers more than 100 free tanks of gas per location.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

VIDEO: Bison Stampede Over Yellowstone Bridge

The couple who posted the video explained this took place last month. They were genuinely frightened as the herd came charging across a bridge where they were parked. I say parked because there really wasn’t anywhere they could go and staying inside their vehicle appears to be a common-sense choice.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Oregon Women Traveling Through Idaho Found, One Deceased

UPDATE: Kootenai County Sheriff's officials said the two women who went missing from Pendleton, Oregon were found in the Panhandle National Forest after a hunter located one of the women deceased Friday morning. The hunter called emergency dispatch at around 11:45 a.m. after finding the elder woman in the Solitaire Saddle area. The hunter guided law enforcement to the victim. A search of the area found the gold minivan with the other woman inside, alive. The sheriff's office said it looked like the two women had gotten lost and confused while following their GPS and ended up in the Forest where their vehicle had broken down. The mother tried to walk for help but died from exposure. The woman who stayed with the van was her daughter, who is mentally disabled. Family was headed to the area to pick her up.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Mike Simpson Dressed as a Jail Inmate for Halloween

“He looks like he escaped a county jail,” was a comment from a studio guest. I just pulled up U.S. Representative Mike Simpson’s official website. He’s wearing some sort of polo and it does look a bit like the costumes worn by some fellow people you see in work detail along a southern Idaho highway. A few minutes later, I was joined by a guest who would like to replace Simpson in Idaho’s Second District. The latter guest told me Simpson wore something even more outrageous when recently addressing indigenous tribes.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Fish and Game: Cougars Seen in Twin Falls, Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Bigfoot#Washington Family
95.7 KEZJ

Cattle Truck Crash Blocks Interstate On-ramp Near Burley

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A cattle truck blocked the on-ramp to Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon near Burley. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 3:15 p.m. to the Kasota exit for a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer that crashed. The 25-year-old man from Williston, North Dakota had been headed west on Idaho Highway 25 when he missed the sharp curve just before the interstate on-ramp and crashed, blocking the roadway. The driver had been wearing a seat belt. The on-ramp was blocked for more than five hours. The West End Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department also assisted with the crash. ISP didn't indicate if there had been any livestock in the trailer.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Botanical Garden Will WOW Boise with 25th Anniversary of Winter Garden aGlow

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite holiday traditions is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year and they can't wait for you to join the party!. When we visited the Idaho Botanical Gardens in mid-September, you could see that their team was already hard at work stringing up over 500,000 lights that will transform the garden into the twinkling wonderland known as Winter Garden aGlow. They're putting the final touches on it now and they'll officially flip the switch for the first time on Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
95.7 KEZJ

New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

A new video posted online to incite excitement about winter coming to Idaho has me excited for the snow. I'm still not even close to excited about the cold though. Idaho is an amazing place to live pretty much year-round. With the exception of a few weeks where the flies come in like an Old Testament plague, Idaho is awesome. Even when the snow falls and the temperatures drop we still have reasons to be appreciative of living here.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Man Killed in Crash South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash south of Twin Falls Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the man had been a passenger in a GMC pickup that was hit by a semi-truck at around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 93 and 3700 N. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the man as Thomas B. Withers. ISP said in a statement The driver of the GMC had been headed east on 3700 N, failed to stop at the intersection, and was hit by a Peterbuilt semi-truck pulling a tanker trailer, driven by a 40-year-old man from Jerome. At the same time, a Ford F450 had been stopped on U.S. 93 in the left turn bay, waiting to turn east onto 3700, and was hit by the GMC. The driver of the GMC was flown to a nearby hospital, while the driver of the semi was taken by ground ambulance. Everyone except the GMC passenger had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the highway for about nine hours.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy