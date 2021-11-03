Franky Wilson

ALCOLU - Celia Burgess Wilson of Manning and Hunter Tyson Chestnut of Conway were united in marriage on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church in Alcolu. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Joe Wilson Jr. and the granddaughter of Mrs. Edward Guy Gibbons and the late Mr. Edward Guy Gibbons and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Joe Wilson, all of Manning. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Health and from Columbia College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Language Pathology. She will be employed by SLP Services in Whitesville, North Carolina.

