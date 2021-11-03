CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franky Wilson

 7 days ago

Franky Carl Wilson, 70, of Columbus, died at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 following an illness. Born January 20, 1951 in Columbus, Franky was the son of Leo Carl and Cleora Marie (Cavin) Wilson. He was a lifetime resident of...

holtonrecorder.net

Wilson-LaMastus

Rob and Kristy Wilson of Holton are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kaylee Wilson, to Cody LaMastus, son of Don and Sue LaMastus of Holton. The future bride is the granddaughter of Burton and Linda Mannell and Donnie and Nancy Wischmeier, all of Holton,...
HOLTON, KS
Wilson-Chestnut

ALCOLU - Celia Burgess Wilson of Manning and Hunter Tyson Chestnut of Conway were united in marriage on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church in Alcolu. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Joe Wilson Jr. and the granddaughter of Mrs. Edward Guy Gibbons and the late Mr. Edward Guy Gibbons and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Joe Wilson, all of Manning. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Health and from Columbia College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Language Pathology. She will be employed by SLP Services in Whitesville, North Carolina.
ALCOLU, SC
Riverton upsets Osage City in overtime

Riverton advances to the Kansas Class 2A Football Sectional, following their 28-22 overtime win against the Osage City Indians, Friday in regional championship game at Riverton. Four teams remain in Class 2A bracket. The 8-2 Rams are scheduled to play Rossville (10-0, the District 3, number one seed) this Friday in Rossville, just west of Topeka. Rossville defeated Nemaha Central (7-2) 32-12…
RIVERTON, KS
Carl Wilson
Southeast students place at rodeo

Southeast High School had three students participate in rodeo events at the Lucky J. Arena in Carthage, Mo. over the weekend. Quintonn Lunsford, Eli Pritchett and Wyatt Scales are all members of the Missouri High School Rodeo Association. The boys participate in rodeos across the state of Missouri, and work to earn points to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo each year. Their…
CARTHAGE, MO
Groves to lead Kansas sheriffs

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves was elected President of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association at their annual meeting last week in Wichita. He has been Sheriff since 2008 and in 2013 was named Sheriff of the year by the association. “I’m beyond honored to have assumed the role of President of the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association this week at our annual banquet in Wichita,” said Groves. “This…
KANSAS STATE
TITAN OF THE WEEK

Lady Titan Sophomore, Bethany Johnson, has been selected to the Southeast Kansas Music Educators All District Jazz Band Piano following a blind tryout, Saturday in Independence. She is being recognized as Titan of the Week. Bethany also plays Alto Saxophone in the Columbus Unified High School Concert and Marching Bands and will be appearing in the Titan Jazz Show, On the Road Again, Friday and…
COLUMBUS, KS
Giddings-Wilson

DALZELL - Samantha Ann Giddings, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robin Giddings of Bishopville, and Chad Aaron Wilson, son of Mendel Wilson of Sumter and Harriet Seifarth of Lancaster, were married on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The evening ceremony was held at San Souci Farms with Pastor Paul Atkinson of...
SUMTER, SC
Wilson & Company

The construction business may be a male-dominated industry, but Oviedo’s Wilson & Company is changing that narrative one hire at a time. Kinsley Elfand, accountant and business development manager for Wilson & Company, says the full-service commercial construction firm has hired four women in the past five years – including two during the pandemic – bringing the total female representation on board to seven out of 30 employees.
CONSTRUCTION
Dana Wilson

SOAR365 is pleased to welcome Dana Wilson as the Director of Major Gifts. Dana develops relationships with donors and leads planned giving at SOAR365. SOAR365 is a Richmond area non-profit organization providing programs and services for individuals with disabilities. Created in 1954 by area families who were determined to find a better way of caring for their loved ones with disabilities, today SOAR365 employs more than 250 individuals, including approximately 100 who have a disability. Visit soar365.org for information.
RICHMOND, VA

