‘This situation is not always easy for all the boys not only Ox… Am I counting on him for next season? Yes.’ Jurgen Klopp, May 7; 2021. Liverpool’s manager looked down the barrel of a television camera as he said those words, his words were clear and the message was emphatic. If doubts were swirling about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long-term future on Merseyside, they were not shared by the man whose opinion matters most.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO