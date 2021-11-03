CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cop26: Alok Sharma attacked for praising financiers as ‘new Swampys’ in climate fight

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8lK0_0clS03cb00

Cabinet minister Alok Sharma is under fire after claiming bankers and City traders are as committed to fighting the climate emergency as the activist Swampy.

The famous protester made his name in the 1990s , getting arrested as he fought to stop new road schemes – while financiers have signed up to Rishi Sunak ’s Cop26 project to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

That initiative is already being criticised for lacking any legal targets and after a Treasury minister admitted investments in coal power will still be permitted.

But Mr Sharma, president of the Cop26 summit, said: “When I started my career in finance in the 1990 in the City, there was a guy called Swampy – some of you may recall him?

“He spent his time occupying trees and tunnels and he was the main face of climate action in the United Kingdom.

“But today the Swampys of the world are all around us, in boardrooms, in government departments, in multilateral development banks and trading floors all around the world – you, my friends, are the new Swampys, so be proud.”

The comments were attacked by Dr Larch Maxey, a fellow campaigner of Swampy – real name Dan Hooper – who accused Mr Sharma of “appropriation”.

“It is attempting to take resistance, to take the truth and commercialise it and commodify it for the corporate agenda,” Dr Maxey said.

“If only what he was saying was true. If only we were all Swampys – then we wouldn’t be in the greatest threat humanity has ever faced.”

He criticised the government for sending out the message of “just trust us, the experts, the bankers, the politicians, and your future is safe”.

“Well, it’s not. The future is in danger because of their actions over the last 30 years and because they are carrying on,” Dr Maxey added.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) scheme will see all listed companies in Britain forced to produce their own binding plans to reduce carbon emissions or face fines.

Mr Sunak said 40 per cent of global assets will be aligned to the 1.5C limit for global warming, adding: “Six years ago Paris set the ambition. Today in Glasgow we’re providing the investment we need to deliver that ambition.”

But Lucie Pinson, executive director of the Reclaim Finance, said: “Not a single rule to prevent even one dollar from being invested in the expansion of the fossil fuel sector.”

In Glasgow, Mr Sharma defended his Swampy comparison, saying: ‘“The point I was making is that there is a big momentum from the private sector in pursuing green growth and that is something we should all welcome.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

COP26: Obama tells young people to stay angry on climate fight

Barack Obama has called for young people to "stay angry" in the fight against climate change, but warned that they "can't be too pure" for politics. The former US president said "the US is back" under Joe Biden's leadership, and scolded China and Russia for failing to show up at the COP26 climate summit.
POTUS
PRX

Why COP26 is the ‘last, best hope’ for fighting climate change

The UN climate summit in Glasgow — dubbed COP26 — has been called the “last, best hope” for preventing the worst impacts of climate change. It’s the most important UN climate summit since 2015 when 192 countries signed on to the Paris Agreement to work together to limit planet-warming greenhouse gases.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Dan Hooper
newschain

Alok Sharma signals opposition to carbon tax on meat

Alok Sharma has signalled he is against introducing higher taxes on meat, saying he prefers a “carrot rather than stick” approach to tackling climate change. Environment Secretary George Eustice, in an interview with the Telegraph, appeared to raise the prospect of taxes on high-carbon foods such as meat and diary.
AGRICULTURE
theenergymix.com

Analysis: COP Chair Alok Sharma Predicts Modest Glasgow Climate Result

If you’ve been counting on a world-beating way to solve the climate crisis emerging from the UN conference, COP 26, then relax. Just hope it doesn’t make things any worse. Alok Sharma, the British politician who is president of the 2021 UN climate conference, is the man of the moment, or at least he very soon will be—as soon as it opens in the Scottish city of Glasgow this Sunday. For the next two weeks, without exaggeration, he will hold the fate of millions in his hands as he seeks to steer the world towards a workable climate agreement.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: 'Window closing' to meet 1.5C warming target - Alok Sharma

The window to keep within the 1.5 degree warming target is closing, COP26 president Alok Sharma has warned the climate summit in Glasgow. Scientists say that keeping global warming below 1.5C - a target world leaders agreed to work towards in 2015 - will avoid the worst climate impacts. "We...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘That’s not my decision’: Alok Sharma swerves questions on Cambo oilfield as climate summit kicks off

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has swerved questions over the prospect of the Cambo oilfield receiving approval, saying: “That’s not my decision, that’s not my role.”It comes after Mr Sharma’s speech at the climate summit in Glasgow was interrupted by activists – branding him a “hypocrite” for the government’s support of the oilfield to the west of the Shetland islands.If approved, the project would produce up to 170 million barrels of oil between 2025 and 2050 and the government has faced intense pressure to scrap the plans, or risk damaging it’s efforts to lead the Cop26 conference.Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financiers#Climate#Cabinet#Treasury#Gfanz
CBS News

Global leaders pledge to fight climate change at COP26

As world leaders leave a crucial climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, it's now time for diplomats to negotiate pledges made during the conference. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate change expert and U.S. president of the social networking site "We Don't Have Time" joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the urgency of fulfilling commitments to tackle global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Cop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfield

Activists have interrupted a speech by Alok Sharma, the government minister who is president of the Cop26 conference.He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the COY16 youth conference on Saturday evening when a group of delegates stood up and branded him a “hypocrite” for the UK Government’s support of the Cambo oil field.The young delegates led chants from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.They held up a green “Fridays for Future” flag, while one read out a statement.“Alok Sharma and the UK government are hypocrites,” said the activist.“They are opening the new Cambo oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Alok Sharma says he’s gone vegetarian for sake of the planet

The Cop26 president Alok Sharma has announced he has made the switch to a vegetarian diet to do his bit for the planet.Following in the footsteps of his vegetarian daughter, he told the Mail on Sunday he took the decision to cut out meat, fish and poultry after she asked him what he was going to “do for the environment.”He said: “The reason I gave up meat is because my younger daughter, who went vegetarian some years ago and is very focused on environmental issues, basically said to me when I got this role, ‘What am I going to...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Global finance urged to step up climate fight at COP26 summit

High-ranking officials gathered at the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday to discuss and debate more detailed actions and commitments to curb climate change. On the third day of the summit, the focus was on the financing of climate goals. Here are some of the biggest developments Wednesday:. 13:01 pm: Professor...
ENVIRONMENT
finextra.com

COP26: How can data, technology, and the private sector fight climate change?

For the first time, finance is a key COP theme – reflecting the vital role the industry will play in transitioning the economy to net zero. As a physical attendee of COP26, Finextra listened in to the first of the Green Finance Institute’s ‘Green Horizon Summit’ wake-up shows, which – in collaboration with the City of London Corporation – run every morning throughout the conference.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Climate pledges must be delivered on, says Cop26 president Alok Sharma

Countries must deliver on the commitments they made last week at the Cop26 talks, conference president Alok Sharma has said as the business end of the negotiations loom. The UN climate talks are entering their second week with ministers arriving for the political stage of the negotiations, while Monday also sees a focus on support for poorer countries to cope with climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Negotiations continue at Cop26 as focus turns to women’s role in climate fight

Ministers also set to speak on their countries’ approach to tackling crisis. Negotiations continue at the UN Cop26 talks in Glasgow as events focus on efforts to boost women’s equality and the climate fight. The climate summit will see the appearance of Little Amal, a 3.5-metre puppet travelling 8,000km in...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy