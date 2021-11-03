CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

2021 Capital Region Eddies Music Awards announces performers, tickets on sale

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fam34_0clRz4R900

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 2021 Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards has announced its musical line-up and emcee for this year’s event. The awards are November 14 at 7 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction this October

Schenectady’s DJ Ketchup is hosting the awards as emcee. Those performing are:

  • Dark Honey. The band bills itself as “lyrically rich, guitar-driven indie-pop-rock with the heart of a singer-songwriter and the soul of an emo kid.”
  • Sawyer Fredericks with band. The band is coming off its fall U.S. tour to perform at the Eddies. Fredericks won season 8 of NBC’s The Voice.
  • Boomhauer. Megan Houde, a well-versed singer/guitarist, brings a team of top North Country acts, including Erick Hofmanis (The Schmooze), Matt LaFarr (King’s English) and Mateo Vosganian (Wild Adriatic), to perform.
  • Sirsy. The rock duo of Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti has achieved success for over two decades performing throughout the country.
55 facts about the CMA Awards
  • DJ Ketchup (source: Eddies)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Apzi_0clRz4R900
    Dark Honey (source: Eddies)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIRA3_0clRz4R900
    Sawyer Fredricks and band (source: Eddies)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tacT_0clRz4R900
    Boomhauer (source: Eddies)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkfNu_0clRz4R900
    Sirsy (source: Eddies)

The Eddies celebrate musicians working in the Capital Region’s music scene. Tickets are on sale online on the Proctors website .

Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

A full list of nominees for this year’s awards is available on the Eddies website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy