CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Brexit: UK meat being sent to EU for butchering due to staff shortages

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2pyG_0clRz1my00

Leading UK meat producers are having to send carcasses to the EU to be butchered before re-importing them again because of the ongoing post- Brexit staffing crisis.

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said several “major” firms were now sending beef to the Republic of Ireland due to the shortage of local skilled butchers.

“It’s all a bit desperate,” the BMPA’s chief executive Nick Allen told The Independent . “The labour is over there [in Ireland] so it makes sense to have prime cuts shipped over then so it can butchered and brought back here.”

Leading British meat producers have sister companies in the Republic of Ireland where they can access skilled butchers, the industry chief said.

But the transport and administration costs involved in moving meat carcasses between the UK and the EU country means spending £1,500 for each lorry load of carcasses.

As well the export of meat carcasses, some British pork producers are considering whether they may have to send pigs to the Netherlands for butchering before re-importing back to the UK, Mr Allen said.

The industry chief said the UK’s meat production workforce is down by around 15 per cent of normal levels – at least 10,000 skilled workers short of what the industry needs.

The BMPA called for the government to relax the immigration rules so the industry can get experienced people without having to train them to help solve the immediate labour crisis.

Last month, ministers agreed to issue 800 temporary visas for skilled overseas butchers to work in the UK for six months to help ease the problem, but the industry body says it is not enough.

“We have been saying we are between 10,000 and 12,000 short of these skilled or semi-skilled butchery workers – 800 doesn’t go very far,” said Mr Allen.

“The government is resolute that we need to pay people more and we need to recruit from the home market,” he added. “But it’s just very difficult to get people at the moment, and the training of new people will take some time.”

The BMPA chief has said Britain’s supply crisis are coming from the underlying labour problems happening since Brexit. “It’s certainly Brexit-related, but it’s also the immigration decisions our politicians are making since Brexit,” he said.

Earlier in the autumn the National Pig Association (NPA) estimated that tens of thousands of pigs that should have already gone to slaughter were clogging up British farms – warning of a mass pig cull ahead.

Zoe Davies, chief executive of the NPA, told The Independent she was “hopeful” the 800 temporary visas would help get the immediate backlog of pigs and “help stop people having to kill animals on farms”.

Meanwhile, tensions between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing licences appeared to be easing ahead of meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and French Europe minister Clement Beaune on Thursday.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said the UK was showing a “constructive” spirit in talks, while a spokesman for the EU Commission said talks in recent days have led to a “better understanding of the outstanding issues”.

But Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Wednesday that Britain would not weaken the evidence requirements for granting licences to French fishing boats as part of attempts to resolve the row.

Asked if the solution could involve lowering the evidence threshold, the No 10 spokesman said: “No, we remain confident that we are enforcing the rules as set out.”

It comes as a French court ruled on Wednesday that a British scallop trawler impounded by the French authorities over fishing rules can leave immediately, and its captain will not have to pay a deposit for the release of the ship.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
The Independent

Forget Tory sleaze – a Christmas crisp crisis will cost Boris Johnson his red wall majority

As if the ever-present threat of Covid, the return of Westminster sleaze and the arrival of autumn’s slate skies weren’t enough to dampen your spirits this week, we have a new crisis to contend with. Yes, there’s a national shortage of crisps. It’s hard not to feel like we’ve reached a certain nadir.Walkers crisps, a national institution, are missing from the shelves and it’s causing an uproar. We’ve been robbed of our last and simplest pleasure, the crunch and tang of a huge bag of cheese and onion with our lunch. Actually, that’s just me. You might be more of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU and UK are playing a game of chicken – and Boris Johnson still can’t get Brexit done

If you thought Brexit was “done”, think again. Stand by for another whole year of Brexit negotiations in 2022 and the familiar spectre of a no-deal cliff edge at the end of it.Boris Johnson regards the Northern Ireland protocol, which prevents a hard border with Ireland, as unfinished business. Allies say he is ready in principle to deploy what Brussels regards as the “nuclear option” of the protocol’s Article 16 to suspend key elements of it, but which UK officials describe as a “surgical strike”. The move would lift many of the checks on goods moving from Great Britain to...
U.K.
The Independent

Cyprus wants EU support for migrant crackdown as flows rise

Cyprus said Wednesday it will seek European Union approval to stop processing asylum claims from migrants illegally entering the east Mediterranean island nation.Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said a surge of new migrant arrivals is fueling serious crime, taxing state coffers and altering the country’s demographics.Pelekanos said authorities would also press the EU to relocate a number of asylum seekers living in Cyprus to other bloc member countries and strike agreements with third countries to take back their citizens who have had their asylum applications rejected.“The government is taking additional action as part of a comprehensive migration policy that respects...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Allen
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Brexit: UK pulls back from imminent threat to suspend Northern Ireland deal and trigger EU trade war

The UK has pulled back from an early suspension of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland – and a trade war with the EU – arguing further talks can still avert the crisis.Boris Johnson has been moving closer to triggering Article 16 of the protocol, accusing the EU of failing to abide by the agreement he negotiated, amid anger over the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea.Ireland has argued that would leave Brussels with no choice but to suspend the trade deal for the entire UK, which could result in punishing tariffs for exporters.In a statement to the...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK urges EU to 'stay calm' on N.Ireland trade row

UK Brexit minister David Frost on Wednesday called for cool heads in Europe as talk of a trade war increased amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Frost is set to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday, with the UK widely expected to trigger a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox news – live: Tory MP denies breaking rules as UK walks back on Brexit threat to EU

A former Tory minister has denied breaching Commons rules, despite footage which appears to show him conducting non-parliamentary work from his MP office.Sir Geoffrey Cox’s rebuttal comes after the health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules are clear that MPs are not allowed to use their taxpayer-funded offices for their second jobs. The Tory MP for Torridge and West Devon, who served as attorney general between 2018 and 2020, also insisted that the Tory chief whip allowed him to vote via proxy from the Caribbean earlier this year. Sir Geoffrey was working at the time as an adviser...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Meat Market#Butchers#Eu#British
AFP

Belarus migrant 'tactic' splits EU on border fence funding

The escalating crisis on the Polish-Belarus border as thousands of migrants mass to try to enter the EU has triggered debate in the bloc over whether to fund border fences or other barriers. European Council President Charles Michel, who convenes meetings of leaders of EU countries, said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that such financing was "legally possible" and actively being discussed. But that runs counter to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen bluntly told EU leaders at a summit three weeks ago, that "there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls". Michel spoke of "physical infrastructure" and did not specify whether he meant razor-wire or other barriers. But his words suggested EU member states were looking at that.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus into Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesperson for the Polish border service said. Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the estimated 4,000 migrants who are trying to cross the border with the European Union. The rising hostility spurred...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists Britain ‘not remotely corrupt country’ amid ongoing sleaze row

Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain is not “remotely a corrupt country” amid continuing fallout over the conduct of some MPs, scrutiny over politicians’ second jobs and concerns over sleaze in politics.But Labour claimed that the prime minister’s failure to apologise for his role in undermining public trust in politics proved that “he doesn’t care about tackling corruption that has engulfed Downing Street, his government and the Conservative Party”.And there were signs of growing fears among Tory MPs that the wave of negative publicity could deliver lasting damage to the party’s reputation, with one angry backbencher telling The Independent that...
U.K.
The Independent

The UK ‘is not a corrupt country’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested the UK is “not remotely a corrupt country” in the wake of the Owen Paterson and Sir Geoffrey Cox scandals that have rocked Westminster. “I want to say one thing that I hope is not taken in any chauvinistic spirit - but I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country and nor do I believe that our institutions are corrupt,” the prime minister said during a news conference at Cop26.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Brexit: Ireland making contingency plans for UK move on Article 16

The Republic of Ireland is making "contingency plans" in the event of the UK government triggering Article 16 of the NI Protocol, Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said. There is growing speculation Downing Street will act in the coming weeks due to the ongoing stalemate with the EU.
POLITICS
The Independent

Acute warehouse staff shortages ‘concern’ ahead of Christmas, warns food sector

Food and hospitality bosses have warned MPs that there are “no guarantees” over Christmas deliveries and raised concerns about “acute” warehouse staffing issues ahead of the key festive period. It came as members of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee questioned industry bosses over the impact...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Plans to stop water firms dumping raw sewage in rivers don’t go far enough, campaigners say

A move by Boris Johnson’s government to stop water companies from dumping raw sewage into Britain’s rivers and the sea does not go far enough, campaigners have warned.On Monday evening MPs voted 283-163 in favour of an amendment that calls on firms to make a “progressive reduction” in the amount of sewage they pump into the nation’s waterways.Environment minister Rebecca Pow also met with company bosses to make it “crystal clear” that the government is “absolutely committed to cutting harmful sewage entering our precious watercourses”.But critics argue that the proposals aren’t adequate because they do not stipulate measurements or metrics...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal could collapse over NI row, says Coveney

The UK's trade deal with the EU could collapse in a row over Northern Ireland, says a senior Irish minister. The UK is thought to be preparing to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney hinted the EU could terminate the Trade and Cooperation Agreement...
ECONOMY
Derrick

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy