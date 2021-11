Let me begin by stating the obvious: this pesky pandemic is having an impact on our community, testing our resilience and sense of togetherness. While disasters normally have a dopamine inducing side-effect of bringing the community together — spreading love, compassion and a sense of “we are in this together,” — a lingering pandemic can have the exact opposite effect. No doubt, Covid has divided families along vaccination or political lines of disagreement. It has made us skittish and contact-avoidant. It has impacted schools, businesses, restaurants and places of worship in major ways. And despite access to vaccines, we are still dealing with the pandemic’s own resiliency. Along the way, some of the shadow sides of humanity have also been unmasked.

LANSDALE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO