Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson, Isaak Phillips land in COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks added several players to the COVID protocol. For Pittsburgh, it’s a worst-case scenario, as Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin entered the protocol. Both are confirmed positives, and while Dumoulin is asymptomatic, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms. That means the captain is out for at least 10 days.

Crosby only just returned from injury, playing one game for the Penguins on Saturday. He managed over 19 minutes in his return but certainly seemed to have a bit of rust after a long injury rehab. He was dominated in the faceoff circle and was on the ice for three of New Jersey’s four goals (the other was a penalty shot), failing to record a point. He’ll now be taken away from the rink for a while longer, certainly not helping him shake off that rust.

Losing Dumoulin though is just as defeating for the Penguins, if not more so. The veteran defenseman is averaging more than 21 minutes a night this season, helping carry the load while Kris Letang was in the protocol and some of the younger options struggle. If he doesn’t experience any symptoms, there’s a chance he could return before Crosby, though it will depend on his test results in the coming days.

In Chicago, things aren’t much better. Though Henrik Borgstrom was removed from the protocol, Tyler Johnson and Isaak Phillips were added, meaning they’re unavailable for Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blackhawks have not said whether either one is a confirmed positive case.

Chicago has dealt with quite a few COVID-related absences this season but recently was restored to full availability as players like Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira came out of the protocol. While Johnson and Phillips aren’t the team’s most important players, the group can ill afford to lose any depth while the team tries to climb out of the basement. The Blackhawks only just secured their first win of the season and are well behind the pack for the playoffs.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins' Kris Letang removed from COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins received some good news Monday as Kris Letang has exited the COVID protocol and will rejoin the club on Wednesday. It’s not all roses, though, as both Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson have confirmed positive cases and have now entered the protocol. While Ruhwedel is asymptomatic, Pettersson is experiencing symptoms meaning he will miss at least 10 days.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins activate Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter

The Penguins will have their top center back in the lineup Saturday night as the team announced that Sidney Crosby has been activated off injured reserve and will play against New Jersey. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Sullivan also confirmed to reporters including Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that center Jeff Carter has been cleared from COVID protocol and will also suit up.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane removed from COVID protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks could soon have their best player back in the lineup, as Patrick Kane is out of the COVID protocol. Kane was seen on the ice at Monday morning’s skate, though it is unclear if he’ll go directly into the lineup for Monday night’s game. Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham are also out of the protocol.
NHL
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Recall Isaak Phillips From Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the team assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Rockford. Mitchell has one assist while averaging just 8:36 of ice time in three games for the Blackhawks this season. The Blackhawks selected Phillips in...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Penguins' Sidney Crosby 'Real Close' to Returning from Wrist Injury

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is nearing a return to the ice after undergoing surgery on his left wrist in September. "His status right now is day-to-day," head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday. "He participated out there [at practice] full capacity today. We will see how he responds... We think he's getting real close."
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby remains sidelined

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will not play in Thursday’s home game against the Calgary Flames. Coach Mike Sullivan announced Crosby’s status following an optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Crosby remains sidelined as he recovers from offseason surgery to a chronically injured left wrist. That surgery took place on...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby skates with top line in practice Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins were destined to suffer a first regulation defeat of the 2021-22 NHL season eventually. Such a loss came Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning rode into town and thrashed the Pens 5-1 as Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby remained sidelined due to the wrist surgery he underwent on Sept. 8.
NHL
icehogs.com

Defenseman Isaak Phillips Earns First NHL Call-Up to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Rockford. Phillips, 20, has two assists in four contests this season with Rockford, leading club defensemen in points and assists. The Barrie, Ontario...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins list Sidney Crosby as 'day to day' in recovery from wrist surgery

Even if he was drafted more than five years ago, forward Kasper Bjorkqvist still is relatively new to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He hasn’t even played a game of consequence for the NHL club as of yet. But Tuesday, a day after he was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey...
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Sidney Crosby to make season debut as Penguins host Devils

Playing with an undermanned lineup seems to be catching up with the Pittsburgh Penguins as they head into their first Metropolitan Division game, Saturday against the visiting New Jersey Devils. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, help is on the way. Team captain and top center Sidney Crosby will make his season debut...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

