Nonprofit organization sends care packages to soldiers overseas

By wtnh staff
 7 days ago

(WTNH)– Boxes to Boots is a local non-profit organization that works to bring a little piece of home to soldiers deployed overseas.

Kristen Gauvin, president of Boxes to Boots, talks about the care packages they send, and what items they try to collect through donation.

A list of items that are still needed and more information on the care packages can be found at boxestoboots.org .

