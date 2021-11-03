CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Greta Thunberg mocks greenwashing with pledge to go ‘net-zero on swear words’

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N42hm_0clRycCh00

Greta Thunberg has pledged to go “net-zero on swear words” in a jibe at carbon offsetting.

The 18-year-old campaigner said that “in the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice”

Her joke came after the environmental campaigner was filmed leading crowds in a rude chant outside Cop26 in Glasgow.

Footage showed Ms Thunberg and the crowd singing “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse” on Monday.

And she told them: “Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously.

“We say no more blah-blah-blah, no more exploitation of people, nature and the planet. No more whatever the f*** they’re doing inside there.”

Her comments were depicted as “foul-mouthed tirade” in some media outlets.

Responding to the clip on Twitter on Wednesday, Ms Thunberg wrote: “I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language. In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice. #Cop26.”

When asked if she would “commit to reaching net-zero bad language by 2050”, Greta Thunberg replied: “No, by 2052 with a 39.78 per cent reduction by 2034.”

She was poking fun at companies and individuals who say they are being environmentally friendly because they offset the carbon they are emitting.

Carbon offsetting is often used by people who fly and who try to “cancel out” their aviation emissions by supporting a green initiative somewhere else in the world, such as tree-planting programmes.

These schemes have been criticised by green groups as a “get out of jail free” card that allow people to do nothing to reduce their emissions.

Campaigners have also expressed concerns that carbon offsetting ventures do not deliver on what they promised.

World leaders have faced criticism over the past few days over the number of people who travelled to the climate summit in private jets.

FlightRadar24, which tracks flights, analysed the number of non-commercial flights into Glasgow, Prestwick and Edinburgh airports since 27 October.

It found that there were around 182 of these flights, double the total for the previous six days.

Aviation analytics company Cirium also told the BBC that there were a total of 76 flights involving private jets or VIP flights arriving to Glasgow or nearby in the four days leading up to Cop26.

Comments / 57

Peter Pickering
7d ago

Obviously mommy and daddy didn't write and rehearse this little outburst !! when she goes off script all hell breaks loose . She gets aggressive and disorganized and emotional and you just saw that , first hand .

Reply(1)
23
Robbie Hart
7d ago

No one cares what this kid says. Why would we take her advice when it's clear she is just a mouthpiece for the climate cartel?

Reply
43
GmaV
7d ago

Blah blah blah baby likes the attention, but has no idea of what she wants for the future! She has no idea what she wants( other than to be heard) and the steps to make a better world climate. It’s not just simply say we as a country are going to do this or that. This is a political time 💣! They will use climate to make money off tax payers across the world! Climate control is a lie, our world has been through drought , floods, extreme weather, throughout history!! Global warming is an excuse to spend money 💰

Reply(1)
10
Related
nickiswift.com

What You Don't Know About Greta Thunberg

The following article includes mentions of mental health issues and an eating disorder. No one is too small to make a difference. That's what climate activist Greta Thunberg has always maintained. Ever since the teen was first propelled to international stardom in 2018, Thunberg has inevitably been subjected to intense scrutiny. From critics questioning her perceived unconventional appearance and family background to trolls spreading baseless conspiracy theories, it's not easy being Greta. But she is so much more than the "elfin-like and earnest" climate savior that the media often depicts her as.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Mic

Watch Greta Thunberg troll the world with a live Rickroll

Greta Thunberg has a message to Earth: She’s never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna fly to Mars and desert you. Over the weekend, Thunberg appeared at Climate Live, a youth-organized concert designed “unite people and reach the majority who aren’t currently engaged in the [climate] crisis” ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) planned for later this month. The global event had stages in several cities around the world, but Thunberg grabbed the microphone at the show in Stockholm, Sweden, and, in the stoic voice she uses to deliver a message of how dire our situations, told the audience, “We’re no strangers to love.”
MUSIC
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolls' climate concert with crazy dance moves

(CNN) — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has "Rickrolled" an audience, all in the name of climate activism. Thunberg danced to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" on Saturday, in front of a crowd at Climate Live, a youth-led concert for climate action. "Rickrolling" is an internet phenomenon that...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwashing#Swear Words#Uk
Telegraph

Pope Francis demands 'radical' climate action at Cop26 saying 'we cannot allow this to happen'

Pope Francis has urged world leaders to stop the “degradation of our common home” at the Cop26 climate summit. The 84-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church called on politicians to “commit to an urgent change of direction” with "radical" action to stop climate change creating an unlivable world, insisting “we cannot allow this to happen”.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate protesters in London

Greta Thunberg was mobbed by climate change protesters as she made an appearance at a demonstration outside the headquarters of Standard Chartered in London. The teenage activist joined a rally protesting against the financial services company supporting the use of fossil fuels. Footage shows her surrounded by a big crowd...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow protest – live: Greta Thunberg accuses global leaders of presiding over ‘greenwash festival’

Greta Thunberg has given a thundering speech at the climate rally in Glasgow on Friday afternoon, saying that Cop 26 has turned into a “PR event” and lambasted global leaders for turning the urgent talks into a “greenwash festival”.The 18-year-old took to the stage amid cheers from activists and said that “drastic cuts” were needed to halt climate change and that the conference is a celebration of “business as usual and blah blah blah”.Her speech at the protest comes the day after the 18-year-old Swedish environmentalist suggested that summit talks were becoming a “greenwashing campaign” for politicians and business leaders....
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Tab

Greta Thunberg was spotted in Govan

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was spotted alongside a crowd of demonstrators in Festival Park in Govan earlier today. The eighteen year old was seen singing, “you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e” in a video which was circulated widely on Twitter, gaining over 23K likes in just a few hours.
PROTESTS
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson criticised after saying Greta Thunberg deserves a ‘smacked bottom’

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has been criticised after writing a controversial column about the climate activist Greta Thunberg.In Clarkson’s column in The Sunday Times, the 61-year-old broadcaster shared his thoughts on the 18-year-old Swedish climate change activist Thunberg, describing her an “annoying bucket of ego”.Thunberg has been in Glasgow recently as the COP26 summit takes place in the Scottish city. She has joined other climate activists to protest in the city and has called the summit a “failure”.Her passion seems to have riled Clarkson, as he wrote in his column: “I simply don’t get the Thunberg phenomenon.“She...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

We need a change of mindset – the climate crisis could make Covid feel like a mere blip

Climate summits like Cop26 are a test of leaders’ mettle. As a former head of state and a UN climate envoy, I know the pressure they will be under in Glasgow, but also the power they have to make lasting, positive change at a time of crisis.For the climate crisis is most definitely upon us, in every corner of the globe. We have even seen trains taking delegates and activists to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit being cancelled due to extreme heavy rain in the north of England.All of this is proof that radical climate action is urgently...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy