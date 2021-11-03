Army Of Thieves fans are all saying the same thing about the film

This article contains spoilers for Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, has less to do with zombies than you might expect. Yes, there are a few undead creatures shambling around the claustrophobic hallways of Ludwig Dieter’s (Matthias Schweighöfer) nightmares and on European newscasts showing the horrific outbreak in Las Vegas, but the movie’s not really interested in what’s happening across the Atlantic. Instead, Army of Thieves is about the mythical safes built by legendary (and fictional) locksmith Hans Wagner, one of which will eventually become the vault Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), Ludwig, and the rest of the squad of mercenaries will risk their lives for in Army of the Dead.
