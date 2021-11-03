CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Of Thieves fans are all saying the same thing about the film

Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're searching for a Netflix film to stream this evening, look no further than Army Of Thieves. The prequel to Army Of The Dead dropped last week, and there's been a very common theme amongst the reaction from fans on social media. Army Of Thieves tells the story...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Roger Ebert

Army of Thieves

It’s fascinating that Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” has become an entire franchise overnight. Is this the new way? It’s not impossible for a film to have a sequel green-lit before the first movie is released—sometimes they’re even produced simultaneously if they’re telling one story, like with Peter Jackson’s films—but the fact that Snyder’s return to the world of the undead came into existence with a prequel and TV series already in production is almost startling. What if people hated “Army”? I guess Netflix doesn’t concern itself too much with the question of quality. And so a prequel movie, TV series, and traditional sequel are all in various stages of coming to life in the streaming pipeline. Snyder will likely direct “Planet of the Dead” and the animated series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” premieres next year.
thecinemaholic.com

When Will Army of Thieves Sequel Release?

‘Army of Thieves’ is a delightfully airy and entertaining heist romantic comedy. It serves as a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie action flick ‘Army of the Dead.’ Set in the days when the zombie pandemic has just begun, it follows Ludwig Dieter, known at the time as Sebastian, as he becomes a member of a team of criminals that targets the legendary safes created by master locksmith Hans Wagner.
Collider

Matthias Schweighöfer on ‘Army of Thieves,’ the Bike Stunts, and Cutting the Film Without Music

With Army of Thieves streaming on Netflix this Friday, I recently spoke to director and star, Matthias Schweighöfer, about making the Army of the Dead prequel. Produced by Deborah and Zack Snyder, the prequel follows fan favorite Ludwig Dieter (played by Schweighöfer) as he’s recruited to join a crew of criminals to break into some impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel as the leader of a team alongside Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, and Jonathan Cohen. The Army of Thieves story was developed by Zack Snyder with Shay Hatten, who also wrote the script.
Den of Geek

Army of Thieves: Hans Wagner Safes Explained

This article contains spoilers for Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, has less to do with zombies than you might expect. Yes, there are a few undead creatures shambling around the claustrophobic hallways of Ludwig Dieter’s (Matthias Schweighöfer) nightmares and on European newscasts showing the horrific outbreak in Las Vegas, but the movie’s not really interested in what’s happening across the Atlantic. Instead, Army of Thieves is about the mythical safes built by legendary (and fictional) locksmith Hans Wagner, one of which will eventually become the vault Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), Ludwig, and the rest of the squad of mercenaries will risk their lives for in Army of the Dead.
The Blade

Review: Oddball safecracker charms in 'Army of Thieves'

One of the unlikeliest heroes to emerge from Zack Snyder’s horror-action flick Army of the Dead earlier this year was an oddball safecracker named Dieter. Part nerdy Eurotrash, part pretentious busybody, Dieter was never going to make it out alive. He was like one of those guys wearing a red shirt in Star Trek. Sooner or later, Dieter was gonna be gone.
Hello Magazine

The Long Call: viewers are all saying the same thing after second episode

The second episode of ITV’s new detective drama The Long Call aired on Tuesday night and viewers of the show are all saying the same thing. Fans are taking to Twitter to comment on the tense plot twists, with one person tweeting: "Oooh #TheLongCall was very good tonight. So many twists and turns can't wait for tomorrow's episode," while another added: "So many twists and turns. I don't know who to trust."
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Army of Thieves (2021)

Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai. A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of aspiring thieves on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse. Before taking...
Polygon

Netflix’s Army of Thieves tries to turn a Zack Snyder film into a franchise no one needed

Army of Thieves, Matthias Schweighöfer’s prequel to Zack Snyder’s rollicking Las Vegas zombie heist flick Army of the Dead, borrows Snyder’s visual flourishes and knowing humor. It also asks a bold question Snyder’s film neglected: How exciting is safecracking in this world without the zombies that defined the first film? The answer: not very. It’s about as thrilling as watching a hacker slap away at a keyboard.
Army of Thieves Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Netflix’s New Film and How it Ties into Army of the Dead

Army of the Thieves is the prequel to Zack Snyder’s recently released Army of the Dead on Netflix. It follows Ludwig Deiter six years before the events of Army of the Dead where he is an experienced safe cracker and is recruited by a group of thieves. Army of Thieves was quite the fun film and going in I hardly had any expectations, but it really surprised me. Army of Thieves Movie Review: Netflix’s Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Zombie Flick is Needless, But Quite Fun (The Madison Leader Gazette Exclusive).
thefandomentals.com

‘Army of Thieves’ Never Finds the Right Combination

Army of Thieves is a vapid prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead earlier this year. While I had issues with Snyder’s zombie-infested Vegas Casino heist romp, I never found it insufferable, which is more than I can say for Army of Thieves. It tries for Snyder’s verve but lacks the real gusto to back it up.
Cosmopolitan

Netflix's Army of Thieves: Two of the film's cast members are dating IRL

Netflix's Army of Thieves, the prequel film to Army of the Dead, is our latest zombie-themed obsession. And while we're already getting excited about the next movie in the franchise (hello, Planet of the Dead), we're also very keen on the latest development from the film's cast. Yep, it turns...
gamerevolution.com

Does Army of Thieves have zombies?

Are there Army of Thieves zombies? The new Army of the Dead prequel is out now and takes place before the events of Zack Snyder’s incredibly successful zombie movie from earlier this year, but are there actually zombies in Army of Thieves? Will there be any reference to the zombie outbreak or is there any connection between Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead — or even Army of the Dead 2, possibly titled Planet of the Dead?
