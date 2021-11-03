Army Of Thieves fans are all saying the same thing about the film

It’s fascinating that Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” has become an entire franchise overnight. Is this the new way? It’s not impossible for a film to have a sequel green-lit before the first movie is released—sometimes they’re even produced simultaneously if they’re telling one story, like with Peter Jackson’s films—but the fact that Snyder’s return to the world of the undead came into existence with a prequel and TV series already in production is almost startling. What if people hated “Army”? I guess Netflix doesn’t concern itself too much with the question of quality. And so a prequel movie, TV series, and traditional sequel are all in various stages of coming to life in the streaming pipeline. Snyder will likely direct “Planet of the Dead” and the animated series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” premieres next year.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO