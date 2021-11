With the release of macOS Monterey, Opera is no longer the ruler of tab management. See what Safari has to offer that can help keep your out-of-control tabs easier to use. For the longest time, Opera was the only browser that seemed to know how to truly handle the management of tabs. With the Workspaces feature, users could gain control of an inordinate amount of tabs with ease. But Opera seemed to be the only browser to get just how important it is to help users manage their tabs. Google tried with Tab Groups, but for me, that feature just doesn't cut it.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO