Chinese manufacturer Dongfang unveils new 13MW offshore wind turbine

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese manufacturer Dongfang Electric Corporation has unveiled plans for a 13MW offshore wind turbine at a wind power conference in Beijing. Its new direct-drive turbine would have a power rating of 12.5-13MW, a 211-metre rotor diameter and 130-metre hub height,...

power-technology.com

Boskalis secures cable installation contract for Ørsted wind farms

Dutch dredging and heavy lifting company Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) has secured a contract from Danish energy firm Ørsted to install inter-array cables for the Borkum Riffgrund III and Gode Wind III offshore wind farms in Germany. The contract works will involve transporting, installing and burying 106 inter-array cables. To...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Forget wind turbines. Start harnessing the tides for energy

The U.K.’s annual electricity demand is expected to more than double by 2050. To meet this daunting target without relying on fossil fuels, the government is betting big on wind power—one of the cheapest forms of renewable power available. But in August and September 2021, calm weather caused wind energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Renewable energy: Customer-owned wind turbine to be built

A wind turbine owned by hundreds of people across the UK is being built in Wales. The 907 owners crowdfunded £2.2m for the turbine, which will start providing them with energy in the new year. It will be built in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and will be run by Ripple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar signs deal for 1.5 MW/3 GWh of UK batteries

Sino-Canadian solar and storage manufacturer Canadian Solar has signed a deal to bring another 1.5 GW of battery-based energy storage capacity to the U.K. Project development partner Windel Energy announced the arrangement yesterday, and stated the battery projects will offer up to 3 GWh of storage capacity. Renewables and storage...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rolls-Royce secures funding for new generation of mini nuclear reactors

Rolls-Royce will go ahead with constructing a new fleet of mini nuclear reactors after receiving backing from the government and private investors.The engine maker announced it will create the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) with the help of a £210m government grant and £195m from private firms.Investors BNF Resources and the US generator Exelon Generation will fund the Rolls-Royce project for the next three years.Supporters of the technology hope it will be cheaper and quicker to roll out than existing nuclear plants. Projects including the Hinkley Point C reactor have suffered from long delays and spiralling costs, with the bill...
BUSINESS
investing.com

GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

(Reuters) - General Electric (NYSE:GE) Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. Earlier on Tuesday, the 129-year-old conglomerate outlined a plan to split into three publicly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas teams up with shipping giant Maersk to combat transport difficulties

Vestas has signed a long-term agreement with shipping giant Maersk to partner on all containerised transport as it looks to mitigate logistics challenges. The agreement covers door-to-door transport from Vestas’s suppliers to its factories and service warehouses, as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment and all airfreight shipments.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Three more ports want to become hydrogen hubs

After the recent news about a collaboration between Valencia and Hamburg, the focus on ports has continued this week. Two Belgian sites – Antwerp and Zeebrugge – have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chilean government at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, to speed up green hydrogen flows between South America and Western Europe. “This cooperation will remove the last barriers and gaps in the run-up to the effective start-up of green production, the establishment of the logistics chain between the continents, and the logistics in the Belgian seaports and their hinterland,” the Port of Antwerp wrote last week. The Belgian facilities are convinced the future Western European energy system will have to focus on solar and wind power, plus imported renewable hydrogen. Chile aims to produce the world's cheapest green hydrogen by 2030 and wants to be among the top three exporters by 2040. The renewable hydrogen generated in Chile in the foreseeable future will primarily be used for domestic purposes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

Zero-emission natural gas power plants are coming to US, UK

A new kind of natural gas power plant is beginning to catch on across the globe — one that makes it possible to generate electricity from fossil fuels while capturing the CO2 produced during the process. The challenge: To combat climate change, we need to transition away from carbon-emitting sources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Mining and Concrete Industries Central to New Massive Energy Storage

The new need for massive amounts of delayed electricity will provide major new business for the mining and cement industries while helping them to clean up their act and generate new earning streams. This is because today's solutions are inadequate for the emerging need in cost, storage time, and performance at larger size.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

China kicked off renewable mega base development for its climate ambition

100 GW of wind and solar predominantly in the desert area. At the Climate Ambition Summit last December, President Xi Jinping announced that China will bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1200 GW by 2030. Together with the renewable energy build-out target, growing the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to about 25 percent was also mentioned. Given the total wind and solar installed capacity by the time was only 535.6 GW, which means new build wind and solar over the next ten years will be more than 60GW annually in average, or the sum total of installations in the past two decades. Concerns were raised on resource adequacy to support such a scale of development.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

Winds Of Change: Offshore Maryland Wind Farms On The Horizon

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the United Nations climate change conference wraps up in Scotland, countries are being asked to drastically cut back on their emissions by 2030. By mid-century, the hope is to reach net zero, the point at which greenhouse gases created by humans do not exceed trees’ and plants’ capacity to remove them from the atmosphere. One way to do that is by continuing to invest in renewable energy sources. It’s something that’s happening here in Maryland, with plans to install the state’s first offshore wind farm underway. “It’s a resource that’s underutilized,” said Kim Abplanalp, a Delmarva native...
MARYLAND STATE
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex cuts profit expectations for 2021

Nordex has lowered its profit expectations for 2021 due to high raw materials, logistics and shipping costs. It now expects an Ebitda margin of around 1% for the full year, down from 4.0-5.5% as previously forecast. As it announced its preliminary results for the first nine months of 2021, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Exploring Europe’s approach to offshore wind and green hydrogen

The Clean Energy States Alliance recently released a new report that looks at the development of green hydrogen (H2) from offshore wind. Georgena Terry chatted with report author Val Stori to glean some of the highlights from the report. GT: How might green H2 fit into the energy system?. VS:...
ENVIRONMENT
windpowermonthly.com

Brazil’s Equatorial Energia to buy wind developer Echoenergia

Brazilian power firm Equatorial Energia has agreed to buy wind developer Echoenergia for BRL 6.7 billion (€1 billion). Echoenergia has built and operates wind farms in north-eastern Brazil with 1GW of installed capacity. It has another 200MW under construction and a portfolio of construction-ready projects with 1.1GW of capacity, consisting of 90% solar and 10% wind.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

