More than 170 years ago MassMutual opened with three chairs and a desk with a map in the background in downtown Springfield. On Wednesday, the life insurance company debuted a 17-story building in Boston’s Seaport District. Within each floor, a small office exists with three chairs, a desk and a map in the background linking MassMutual’s past with its future.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO