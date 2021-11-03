Little Snake River Remains Unbeaten With Playoff Win over Kaycee

The semi-final round of the state high school volleyball tournament was compelling, to say the least with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat aspect. in 4A, defending champion Laramie had their hands full with Thunder Basin before prevailing in 5 sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-11. It was really a tremendous match. It will be a rematch of last year's 4A championship as Kelly Walsh knocked off crosstown rival Natrona in the semi-finals 25-17, 25-13, and 25-15. This will be the 6th consecutive year that KW has played in the 4A finals.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO