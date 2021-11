NEW WILMINGTON, PA.- President Richardson and Associate Dean of Student Affairs Candace Okello met with Lead College Correspondent Lauren Millhorn in mid-October to discuss reactions to the updated visitation policies and mitigation of the COVID-19 virus at Westminster College. Overall, Richardson is pleased with the community’s efforts to protect itself against COVID-19. “I do think, so far, that it’s gone very well,” she said. “I think the students who came back in the fall were used to being masked indoors, so that hasn’t been too much of a change. Our transmission rates remain low, and I’m very grateful and thankful for that.”

