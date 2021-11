Intel is expected to talk about Alder Lake in more detail at its Innovation event tomorrow with a full reveal coming next month on November 4. With the launch so close, it seems fellow outlet VideoCardz was able to get its hands on purported slides that showcase the performance and prices of Alder Lake-S early. The first of the two slides shows the gaming performance of the flagship Alder Lake-S SKU, the Core i9-12900K. The processor will be a 16 core, 24 thread (16C/24T) part and it is easily able to beat the 16C/32T Ryzen 9 5950X with margins of up to 30%. The slide also features the last-gen Rocket Lake-S flagship Core i9-11900K.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO