DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – Parkland Health & Hospital Systems announced on November 10 that it is immediately offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11-years-old. The announcement follows an update to Center for Disease Control guidelines that states that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. Parents can vaccinate their children without an appointment at the Ellis Davis Field House on Polk Street in Dallas between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The vaccine is also available for children above the age of 14 who have a Parkland MyChart account at most of...

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO