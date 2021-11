WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Expect to pay more to feed your loved ones this Thanksgiving. Prices are up due to a number of factors. Sharon, from Wall Township, walked out of the food store looking at her receipt. “Everything seemed a lot more expensive,” she told CBS2’s Meg Baker. The American Farm Bureau says this Thanksgiving will be the most expensive holiday in history. Multiple causes are in play — inflation, a broken supply chain caused by a worker shortage and bad weather. Carl Gould is a business expert with 7 Stage Advisors in Butler. “The consumer price index is up about 5% right now …...

