Jessie, Slater rekindle romance in 'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 trailer

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for Season 2 of Saved By the Bell on Wednesday. The revival series returns Nov. 24.

In the trailer, Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) rekindles her romance with high school sweetheart Slater (Mario Lopez) after her divorce. Jessie now works as a guidance counselor and Slater a coach at Bayside High.

There is also new romance for Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez). The students compete in the California School Spirit Competition which Bayside is hosting. Various Olympic style events are shown.

Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) visits the school, where his son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) throws a water balloon at him. Zack dodges and the balloon hits Principal Toddman (John Michael Higgins). Zack's wife Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen) also returns, encouraging Jessie to pursue Slater.

The trailer also teases other Easter eggs for fans. Jessie performs Berkley's choreography from the movie Showgirls and Lexi (Josie Totah) complains about too many reboots of old shows on television.

Saved By the Bell premiered in November 2020 on Peacock. Tracey Wigfield created and showruns the revival.

In the new Saved By the Bell, students from an underprivileged school are merged with Bayside. The first season ended with Mac finding out about COVID-19 on his phone.