CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch the Champions League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2k8P_0clRqgRv00

Real Madrid will meet Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League action on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will look to repeat their last match against Shakhtar in which they crushed their squad 5-0. Meanwhile, Shakhtar will look for some revenge after a disappointing outing last time out.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar

  • When: Wednesday, November 3
  • Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Live Stream: Paramount Plus (7-day free trial)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dodo, Kyvtsov, Marlon, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko, Antonio; Tete, Fernando, Solomon

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid (-500) vs. Shakhtar (+1250)

Draw: +575

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

CONCACAF Champions League final: How to watch Monterrey vs. Club America | Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

The CONCACAF Champions League final between Monterrey and Club America takes place Thursday, October 28 (10/28/2021) at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The showdown between the top teams in the North American, Central American and Caribbean league will be broadcast live in the United States at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and in Spanish on TUDN. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services.
MLS
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
The Independent

‘No doubt’ Antonio Conte can turn Tottenham around, Ben Davies insists

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has no doubts new manager Antonio Conte will find the solution to their current problems.The goalless draw at Everton, marking former Chelsea boss Conte’s return to the Premier League, extended Spurs’ run without a shot at goal in the league to three hours and 47 minutes.It is no surprise that has resulted in just one point from the last three domestic fixtures, although a first clean sheet since August gave Conte some encouragement at the other end of the pitch.“We’ve got a lot to work on and a lot to improve on. Antonio is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy