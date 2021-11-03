Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch the Champions League

Real Madrid will meet Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League action on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will look to repeat their last match against Shakhtar in which they crushed their squad 5-0. Meanwhile, Shakhtar will look for some revenge after a disappointing outing last time out.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar

When: Wednesday, November 3

Wednesday, November 3 Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

1:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Champions League Starting Lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dodo, Kyvtsov, Marlon, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko, Antonio; Tete, Fernando, Solomon

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid (-500) vs. Shakhtar (+1250)

Draw: +575

