While it’s still only Halloween, that doesn’t stop us from looking toward the holidays. Especially when there’s something really cool on the horizon. Say hello to the BrewDog Advent Calendar. This deftly-designed box contains 24 punch-out openings, meant to dispense one beer a day throughout December until Christmas. Presale for the calendar, which sold out quickly last year, is live. You can order your own here.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO